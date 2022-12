Consummate Angeleno and essential witness to L.A.’s unique cross-border visual identity, artist Victor Estrada makes paintings, drawings, sculptures, and installations in hybrid modes of expression from Pop to punk, activist to Ab Ex, personal to political, material and mannerism, fantasy and design. Across a thirty-year career Estrada has pursued his ride-ranging curiosity about how interdisciplinary cultural movements communicate and control the zeitgeist. His visceral, color-forward surrealism is organic and complex, challenging tropes from race and identity to art history and access. Estrada’s current survey exhibition Purple Mexican includes work from the past three decades and the new, and is on view at his ArtCenter alma mater in Pasadena through February 25.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO