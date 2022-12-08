ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile

Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
Inyerself

The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!

I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.
insideevs.com

Ball On A Budget: HOVSCO’s HovCity Commuter E-Bike

It seems that the most practical application for most electric bikes is that of city commuting. Sure, top-tier cycling brands like Trek, Cannondale, and BMC have released performance-focused, for-sport machines, however personal mobility in and around the city seems to be the biggest driver of innovation when it comes to the e-bike industry as a whole.
insideevs.com

iGO’s Core Extreme 3.0 Is A Rugged E-Bike That Can Go Pretty Much Anywhere

We’ve talked about Canadian electric bicycle maker iGo quite a lot recently, with its impressive range of electric two-wheelers designed to fulfill a variety of uses. iGo Electric, founded in Montreal back in 2006, has become one of Canada’s leading e-bike makers, and it’s clear to see why. One of its latest creations, the Core Extreme 3.0, is designed to be as rugged and capable as possible, and one look at this bike makes it clear to see why.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Electric Mountain Bikes

There are many reasons people buy electric mountain bikes. Some want to tackle steep, narrow mountain trails loaded with tricky obstacles, while others have their sights set on wide gravel roads that can be ridden for miles. There are also those who simply like a mountain bike’s beefy look and want a little extra assistance to handle the big off-road tires that might otherwise make pedaling more difficult. Understanding there are various needs, and budgets, Consumer Reports recently tested nine models from leading brands.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
TheStreet

These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans

There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.

Comments / 0

Community Policy