Read full article on original website
Related
Biden does not mention Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in remarks on Brittney Griner swap
President Biden delivered remarks Thursday morning after he confirmed that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on her way home
Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner exchange with the US after months of pressure
The Biden administration agreed to release the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the release of the WNBA superstar.
KITV.com
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49. He "collapsed" while covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
KITV.com
Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...
Comments / 0