ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49. He "collapsed" while covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.
KITV.com

Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy