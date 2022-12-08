As one Russian flies home in Griner prisoner swap, another sits in a South Shore jail awaiting trial in a financial hacking case

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 29 DAYS AGO