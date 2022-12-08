Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Police: Body found in high-rise Boston apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a high-rise Boston apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
universalhub.com
Roxbury robber slams woman in head and stabs her, but she manages to fend him off, police say
Boston Police report a 68-year-old woman unloading her SUV on Deckard Street in Roxbury was attacked by a man who first smacked her in the back of her head with an object, then, as she fought back, stabbed her in the chest, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The man -...
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
universalhub.com
MIT mainstay Mary Chung retiring, to close restaurant on Dec. 31
Drew Starr reports that Mary Chung's eponymous restaurant will serve its last meal on Dec. 31. Chung has served Sichuan fare to generations of MIT students and others at 464 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. Starr says:. Mary has earned the hell out of this retirement. One of the most formative...
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
NECN
NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified
A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
universalhub.com
Man smashed in the face with a gun in failed Mattapan Square robbery, police say
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man on charges he smacked a man with his gun during a failed robbery attempt at 1635 Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 8. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated he had been approached by a male...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
universalhub.com
Man smashed brick into T bus window in Maverick Square and looked like he was about to do the same to the driver when he retreated, police say
Transit Police report arresting Jose Santos Arbaiza, 40, of East Boston after he allegedly smashed a bus window and then tried to repeat that on the bus driver, then had second thoughts, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maverick Square. Unprovoked/motivation unknown allegedly subject observed consuming alcohol prior. Police add...
NECN
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
Missing Person from South Boston in 1979 – BPD is looking for information
Boston Police Department is looking for information regarding a missing person case in South Boston back in 1979. Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen on the evening of November 12, 1979. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Unsolved Square at 617-343-4470.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Dog bites owner!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Quincy Police Department Dispatch relayed along word to officers on patrol that a pit bull had apparently attacked its owner as well as trapped the owner in a room. Reputations of pit bulls notwithstanding, the Quarry...
Crane worker dies at Conley Terminal in South Boston
BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston. According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform. His two co-workers were […]
Comments / 0