universalhub.com

MIT mainstay Mary Chung retiring, to close restaurant on Dec. 31

Drew Starr reports that Mary Chung's eponymous restaurant will serve its last meal on Dec. 31. Chung has served Sichuan fare to generations of MIT students and others at 464 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. Starr says:. Mary has earned the hell out of this retirement. One of the most formative...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Maine Writer

Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified

A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man smashed brick into T bus window in Maverick Square and looked like he was about to do the same to the driver when he retreated, police say

Transit Police report arresting Jose Santos Arbaiza, 40, of East Boston after he allegedly smashed a bus window and then tried to repeat that on the bus driver, then had second thoughts, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Maverick Square. Unprovoked/motivation unknown allegedly subject observed consuming alcohol prior. Police add...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Dog bites owner!

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Quincy Police Department Dispatch relayed along word to officers on patrol that a pit bull had apparently attacked its owner as well as trapped the owner in a room. Reputations of pit bulls notwithstanding, the Quarry...
QUINCY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crane worker dies at Conley Terminal in South Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston.  According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform. His two co-workers were […]
BOSTON, MA

