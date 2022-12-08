ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KIFI Local News 8

Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says

Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says

The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago

Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
FRUITLAND, ID
The Independent

Idaho police receive lab results from Moscow murders house crime scene more than two weeks after killings

Investigators in Idaho have received the first lab results from the crime scene of a quadruple murder that has rocked the college town of Moscow. Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that investigators were starting to receive the results from forensic testing more than two weeks after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus house on 13 November. “I do know that each type of testing… some take longer than others. And I also do know that there have been results that have...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads

(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...

