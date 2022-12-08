With a history dating back to 1964, the Mustang is an icon of the American automotive market - in fact, it is an icon of America, period. Just say the name, and everyone out there will think of a powerful muscle car, be it a coupe or a convertible. So, you can imagine why the enthusiasts were mad when Ford decided to add the Mustang name to its new all-electric Mach-E crossover. Why should it have the Mustang name when it is nothing like it? People even asked Ford to remove the Mustang name from the Mach-E nomenclature, but the company failed to listen. It keeps insisting that the Mustang Mach-E is, after all, a Mustang. Be it a true Mustang or not, the Mach-E took us down a path with no return. Now that there is an electric Mustang SUV, what if there was also an ICE-powered one?

