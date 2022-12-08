Read full article on original website
2022 BMW M4 Coupe: Performance, Price, And Photos
The BMW 4 Series and M4 were redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year. Now in its second generation, the M4 model-line up has evolved a lot to include a wide array of options with something for everyone. For that thoroughbred analog driving experience, BMW still has a six-speed manual option.
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
A Deep Dive Into The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS
The BMW R 1250 RS, is the manifestation of sport dominance and pure riding excitement. First introduced in 2018, the R 1250 RS has been making waves due to its power, performance, style, and practicality. The bike provides the perfect middle ground between sport and comfort. With a new model arriving on the showroom floor in the spring of 2023, BMW made plenty of updates and upgrades to the motorcycle that’ll have you ready to drop what you are doing, and take to the roads.
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
The Chevy Corvette's Future Exposed
Ever since it was a concept car in 1953, the Corvette has been a popular part of America. From its role in the 1960s TV show 'Route 66' to its dominance in the GT class at Le Mans, the Corvette has made it into many hearts and driveways over the years. Fans of the car are always on the lookout to see what's next for their favorite sportscar, and they are not going to be disappointed over the next few years as Chevrolet has a few cool car projects in the mix. Let's take a look at what's in the future plans for the Corvette.
How the GMC Syclone Paved The Way For Performance Trucks
Now that the EV era has begun, reading about numbers like 0-60 mph in under five seconds is no big deal. But, back in the day, that was pretty darn impressive. And, when a pickup truck could achieve it, it was even more special. There were quite a few performance trucks back in the day, but not many made a splash (pun intended) as the GMC Syclone did. The Syclone hit the automotive scene in 1991 and took everyone by surprise. Not a lot of people could fathom a truck that could take on, or probably even take down, some of the most beloved supercars from that era. Here’s a throwback to the truck that gets our hearts racing even today.
The Mustang SVT Cobra R Epitomized New Millennium Muscle
There were many great versions of the Ford Mustang over its 60-year history, but it really became a proper high-performance model with the SN95 generation. While considered one of the worst generations, the SN95 Mustang saw a variety of iterations courtesy of Ford’s Special Vehicles Team (SVT). The pinnacle of their effort came in 2000, in the form of the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. Only 300 examples of the high-performance 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R were ever made, and now one of them is up for grabs at carsandbids.com for a reasonable price.
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Porsche Cayenne was one of the early adopters to jump on the Sport SUV bandwagon around the turn of the century. The German automaker truly took this recipe mainstream, and there was no looking back. So here we are in 2022, and you can choose from 19 different flavors of the third-generation Cayenne, and sitting right at the top of the hill (almost) is the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
Moto Guzzi Is Readying An ADV To Take On The Ducati DesertX
The adventure motorcycle market is hotter than ever, with almost all manufacturers having an ADV in their lineup. And whoever doesn’t is frantically trying to change that. Moto Guzzi is part of the latter club, and it’s all set to resurrect its discontinued ADV - the Stelvio - to take on the off-road ADV segment. Though there’s been no official announcement, the Italian brand cunningly teased the ADV at the EICMA with an image of the Stelvio pass (the inspiration of the motorcycle’s name) and two spoke wheels – a low-key confirmation of what’s in store.
Watch An Abused (and Rare) Honda Integra Type R Come Back To Life
Some cars are too special to let fade away and die - this is something any car lover knows and understands. Whether it is a classic American muscle car, a first car, or in this case, a JDM classic tuner car, cars hold an important place in many of our lives to the point of wanting to save them from time itself. For enthusiasts, watching other enthusiasts restore these cars to their former glory is always a sight to behold, and when the car is obviously something special, like a Honda Integra Type R, it makes it even more impressive to see.
This Extremely Rare BMW E12 M535i Was Left Unattended For Over 30 Years
The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.
Meet The FiaBusa: A Classic Fiat 500 With A Hayabusa Heart
This Fiat 500 has had a transplant… and it’s mental. The ‘Fiabusa’ is a Fiat 500 that’s had its engine swapped for a 197 horsepower, 11,000 RPM redlining Hayabusa 1340cc engine. Petrol Ped has featured two modified Fiat 500s on their Youtube channel developed by Zcars, one is the Fiabusa and the other has a Subaru engine swap. In part one of their Youtube series, we take a look at the thrilling Fiabusa.
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4-Door: Performance, Price, And Photos
An S-Class and a GTR walk into a bar…sounds like the beginning of (an incredibly nerdy) joke, right? But that just about sums up the position of the AMG GT 63 4-Door in the Mercedes lineup. With a name almost as unnecessarily long as the car itself, it is full of contradictions that shouldn't work on paper, yet Mercedes has managed to pull it off. The GT 4-Door is an undeniably good super-sedan. Sorry, ‘coupe’--or hatchback? Do you see how confusing it gets?
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Watch This 1,000-Horsepower 911 Turbo S Humiliate A McLaren 765LT
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the epitome of what Porsche is known for - performance. Sitting on the top of the 911 lineup, the Turbo S is often called the supercar killer because of its astounding 2.1-second 0-60 time and sub-10 second quarter-mile times. Many tuners have sprinkled some of their magic into the Turbo S’ 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six to churn out more power, and this M-Engineering tuned 992 Turbo S with a whopping 910 horsepower at the wheels is a prime example. But can it deliver all that power in a drag race against a lightweight McLaren 765LT Spider, which is also almost twice the 911’s price?
What's The Big Deal With The New Honda XL750 Transalp?
At the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan Italy, Honda Debuted their newest adventure bike, the XL750 Transalp. First introduced in 1986, the Honda Transalp is an adventure bike well known for its versatility, capable of tackling city streets, as well as off-road terrain. As the first motorcycle sporting the Transalp name to be released by the Japanese bikemaker in the last ten years, Honda is looking to make big waves with the release of the new XL750.
Here's What The Mustang Mach-E GT Could Look If It Wasn’t An EV
With a history dating back to 1964, the Mustang is an icon of the American automotive market - in fact, it is an icon of America, period. Just say the name, and everyone out there will think of a powerful muscle car, be it a coupe or a convertible. So, you can imagine why the enthusiasts were mad when Ford decided to add the Mustang name to its new all-electric Mach-E crossover. Why should it have the Mustang name when it is nothing like it? People even asked Ford to remove the Mustang name from the Mach-E nomenclature, but the company failed to listen. It keeps insisting that the Mustang Mach-E is, after all, a Mustang. Be it a true Mustang or not, the Mach-E took us down a path with no return. Now that there is an electric Mustang SUV, what if there was also an ICE-powered one?
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
German-Built Custom BMW R 18 Pays Homage To American Choppers
Ever since BMW introduced the R 18 cruiser, it’s been urging bike shops to customize them. As a result, we’ve seen several impressive custom R 18s, and the trend continues this year too. A more recent example is an R 18 built by Germany’s Procar Automobile GmbH, which has transformed the cruiser into an American chopper. It also shows just how good the motorcycle custom scene is in Germany.
