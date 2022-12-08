Read full article on original website
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
Top Speed
Everything That You Need To Know About The 2024 Ram 1500 Revolution EV
Now in its fifth generation, the Ram line of pickup trucks began as the Dodge Ram way back in 1981. The "Dodge" moniker was dropped when RAM was spun off into its own brand in 2010, and the rest as you know is history. Nowadays, Ram is the last major automaker from Detroit without an electric pickup truck in its lineup, so their concept called the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV (battery-electric vehicle), had better live up to the hype!
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Top Speed
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Top Speed
A 2004 Corvette Z06 With A C2 Body Looks...Interesting
Some cars receive serious attention from their owners and fans in various forms. Some companies create and offer body kits and aerodynamics kits to make cars more aggressive and more capable on the track while others do it to try and make cars more elegant. While body kits from Liberty Walk or Veilside might not be everyone’s favorites, the unique look they give makes them special. Some brands will rework newer cars into older cars and there is always an audience for these, whether it brings back memories or simply because they like the look more. While everyone is entitled to their creativity, sometimes it doesn’t quite work. A customized Chevy Corvette recently listed on eBay is an example.
Top Speed
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
MotorAuthority
Speed record-setting 1993 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport prototype for sale
A rare 1993 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport prototype is up for sale at Florida dealership Fort Lauderdale Collection South. The car in question is chassis number 006 and engine number 0026. The listing claims engine 0026 is the one that broke the speed record of 212.94 mph in 1992. It's unclear if the engine was in chassis 006 at the time. The car has just 2,108 miles on the odometer, and it's painted Grigio Metallic with a blue interior.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Top Speed
An All-New EV Battle Waiting To Happen: Lucid Gravity Vs Tesla Model X
When it comes to the all-electric SUV market, the Tesla Model X reigns supreme. Lucid Motors, however, has announced the Gravity for a 2024 launch, which it hopes will knock the king right off the throne. In a class that is getting crowded by the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Jaguar I-Pace, the American start-up hopes it can not only compete, but dominate this space.
Top Speed
Tyler Hoover's Beck Spyder Is A Far More Affordable Way To Own A Porsche 550
Owning the historic and iconic Porsche 550 will set buyers back millions, but those who can't fork over that kind of dough have alternatives. Though the car you see here is labeled as a 2021 Beck Spyder, it's a modern interpretation of the classic sports car. And this one has an interesting history as it is owned by Tyler Hoover of popular YouTube channel "Hoovie's Garage." So for those who want to dish out millions for a 550 but want a model like it with an interesting history of its own, this Beck Spyder now up for sale is an attractive proposition.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SuperVeloce Was The Ultimate V-12 Raging Bull
Lamborghini has produced some of the most legendary cars ever made. The Muira invented the very concept of the supercar, and the Countach rocketed the Raging Bull to the forefront of the world's pop culture. The Countach has remained an icon decades later, going for hundreds of thousands at auction and being featured in hit movies such as The Wolf Of Wall Street. While the the Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SuperVeloce doesn't have the same kind of pop-culture status, it is one of the most potent and hardcore Lamborghinis of the last 15 years, and one is now on sale at on Bring a Trailer.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
