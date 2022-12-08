Read full article on original website
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Satellite Images Show Progress on 100-Mile Long Skyscraper in Saudi Arabia
Satellite images obtained by MIT Technology Review show marked progress on Saudi Arabia's 100-mile megacity called the "Line." The images, courtesy of Australian satellite image aggregator Soar Earth, show a massive area of active construction sites, with some spots already dug out deep below the surface. The goal is to...
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Everything That You Need To Know About The 2024 Ram 1500 Revolution EV
Now in its fifth generation, the Ram line of pickup trucks began as the Dodge Ram way back in 1981. The "Dodge" moniker was dropped when RAM was spun off into its own brand in 2010, and the rest as you know is history. Nowadays, Ram is the last major automaker from Detroit without an electric pickup truck in its lineup, so their concept called the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV (battery-electric vehicle), had better live up to the hype!
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Only 1 Half-Ton Truck Doesn’t Use a V8 Engine
You won't find a V8 engine in any version of the 2023 Toyota Tundra. See what this half-ton truck has to offer. The post Only 1 Half-Ton Truck Doesn’t Use a V8 Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Track Day Monster: Donkervoort Wants To Embarrass The World's Supercars With The New F22
There are several different kinds of performance cars, some like the Mazda Miata, are designed to be cheap, easy, and usable on a day-to-day basis while showing the driver one of the most fun driving experiences around. Ferraris and McLarens are designed to break lap records, be utterly exquisite, and look good parked outside a golf club. And then there is a much smaller, niche market of performance cars. The hardcore, ultra-track-focused machines are usable on-road only in the legal sense and forego any creature comforts or unnecessary technology in the pursuit of the purest and fastest track destroyer money can buy. The latest entrant into the latter category is from Netherlands-based Donkervoort, which has just revealed their version of a hardcore track machine called the F22.
Watch An Abused (and Rare) Honda Integra Type R Come Back To Life
Some cars are too special to let fade away and die - this is something any car lover knows and understands. Whether it is a classic American muscle car, a first car, or in this case, a JDM classic tuner car, cars hold an important place in many of our lives to the point of wanting to save them from time itself. For enthusiasts, watching other enthusiasts restore these cars to their former glory is always a sight to behold, and when the car is obviously something special, like a Honda Integra Type R, it makes it even more impressive to see.
This Extremely Rare BMW E12 M535i Was Left Unattended For Over 30 Years
The first ever BMW 5 Series, the E12, was an exceptionally well-crafted sedan with a great combination of luxury and practicality. BMW claims it sold about 700,000 examples of the E12 between its reign from 1972 to 1981. Apart from the usual models, there was also a limited-edition M535i. It was not the official M5 but nevertheless possessed the performance genes the M division is renowned for. Such a unique and very potent (according to the 80s standards) was recently recovered inside a barn after being left to rot for over 30 years. Will the engine roar to life after being dormant for a long time? This episode from The Late Brake Show is both heartbreaking and satisfying for BMW purists.
Here's What The Mustang Mach-E GT Could Look If It Wasn’t An EV
With a history dating back to 1964, the Mustang is an icon of the American automotive market - in fact, it is an icon of America, period. Just say the name, and everyone out there will think of a powerful muscle car, be it a coupe or a convertible. So, you can imagine why the enthusiasts were mad when Ford decided to add the Mustang name to its new all-electric Mach-E crossover. Why should it have the Mustang name when it is nothing like it? People even asked Ford to remove the Mustang name from the Mach-E nomenclature, but the company failed to listen. It keeps insisting that the Mustang Mach-E is, after all, a Mustang. Be it a true Mustang or not, the Mach-E took us down a path with no return. Now that there is an electric Mustang SUV, what if there was also an ICE-powered one?
Here's Why It's Really Worth Waiting For The 2023 Honda Accord
They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if you can wait until early 2023, then you will not be disappointed when the 11th-generation Honda Accord rolls out of production. The best-selling car in the United States since the seventies, the Accord will come in six different trim levels, all offering the classy exterior style it is known for. It will have a minimalistic design and be a bit longer, 2.8 inches, than the past year and along with new advanced technology in the cabin, the Accord promises to keep Honda owners happy for many years to come.
The Fisker Pear Crossover Is Aimed Directly At The Volkswagen ID 3
Back in 2019 when Fisker initially announced its plans to build an electric SUV, everyone was wondering if the company was serious about it. Just one year later, we got the first details on the Ocean electric SUV, and production started right on time - earlier in November 2022 – making Fisker pretty much the only EV company that has managed to start production of a new model on time. Now that the Ocean wowed the world, Fisker it turning its attention to a small electric city car dubbed the Pear (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) that is set to arrive in 2024. The future model was recently caught testing in California (videos below) and a photo was captured of it in a testing guise. The company confirmed the model will be priced at $29,900, before any incentives, and it should take on models like Volkswagen ID.3.
Meet The FiaBusa: A Classic Fiat 500 With A Hayabusa Heart
This Fiat 500 has had a transplant… and it’s mental. The ‘Fiabusa’ is a Fiat 500 that’s had its engine swapped for a 197 horsepower, 11,000 RPM redlining Hayabusa 1340cc engine. Petrol Ped has featured two modified Fiat 500s on their Youtube channel developed by Zcars, one is the Fiabusa and the other has a Subaru engine swap. In part one of their Youtube series, we take a look at the thrilling Fiabusa.
What Would You Do With A Brand New Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine That’s Still In The Box?
There are good crate engines and then there are thrilling crate engines. This is your chance to own one from the latter category, because someone is selling an unused Ferrari Enzo V12 that’s still in its factory crate. A beautiful piece of design in its own right, the engine...
Recall alert: Continental Tire recalls nearly 3,000 tires
Continental Tire and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have announced the recall of nearly 3,000 tires because they pose a hazard. The tires in question were overcured and could develop a break in the sidewall, the NHTSA said. If the sidewalk ruptures, the tire could experience sudden air loss...
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
