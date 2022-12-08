Read full article on original website
Carthage is headed to state, Bulldogs beat Glen Rose 42-35
FRISCO, Texas (KETK) — We had a classic Friday night in the 4A Division 2 state semifinals between the Carthage Bulldogs and the Glen Rose Tigers in Frisco. After tieing the game late, Carthage was able to force a turnover, then score a touchdown with just 8 seconds left to remain unbeaten, and punch their […]
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
Dallas, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here’s Why You Should Move to Granbury, Texas
Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/heres-why-you-should-move-to-granbury-texas/. Granbury, Texas is a small city hidden away on the shores of Lake Granbury and just a stone’s throw from the bigger metroplex of Dallas-Fort Worth. Voted USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town in America for the past three years, it’s really making a name for itself. But what really sets it apart from other cities? In this post, we are going to look at the main reasons why so many people love living in this town, and why you might just fall in love with it, too.
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Injured In Palo Pinto County (Palo Pinto County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Palo Pinto County on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 at around 2 p.m.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Former Early educator arrested on six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Crash on I-20 involving 4 big rigs and a car leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day. A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler,...
Who is Tanner Horner? FedEx Driver Who Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges in connection to the abducting and killing of a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand, whose body was found Friday night. Athena Strand vanished from her home in Paradise in Wise County Wednesday, prompting a large search with around 200...
