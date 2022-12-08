ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

High School Football PRO

Dallas, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Longview High School on December 10, 2022, 12:00:00.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTEN.com

Here’s Why You Should Move to Granbury, Texas

Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/heres-why-you-should-move-to-granbury-texas/. Granbury, Texas is a small city hidden away on the shores of Lake Granbury and just a stone’s throw from the bigger metroplex of Dallas-Fort Worth. Voted USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town in America for the past three years, it’s really making a name for itself. But what really sets it apart from other cities? In this post, we are going to look at the main reasons why so many people love living in this town, and why you might just fall in love with it, too.
GRANBURY, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
koxe.com

Former Early educator arrested on six warrants

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
CBS DFW

Crash on I-20 involving 4 big rigs and a car leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day. A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler,...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX

