Granbury, Texas is a small city hidden away on the shores of Lake Granbury and just a stone's throw from the bigger metroplex of Dallas-Fort Worth. Voted USA Today's Best Historic Small Town in America for the past three years, it's really making a name for itself. But what really sets it apart from other cities? In this post, we are going to look at the main reasons why so many people love living in this town, and why you might just fall in love with it, too.

GRANBURY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO