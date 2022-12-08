Porsha Williams is a married woman again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed her fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's culture with a Nigerian ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes will be the first of two weddings. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 DAYS AGO