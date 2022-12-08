ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss & Daughter Riley Have the Chicest Court-Side Style at a Basketball Game

The Real Housewives of Atlanta mother-daughter wore perfectly styled ensembles while sitting court-side at an Atlanta Hawks game. It's no secret that Kandi Burruss has incredible style — and her daughter, Riley Burruss, seems to have gotten that same trait. In September, the college student went "Back 2 basics" with an understated, yet chic Instagram post, posing in a fitted short-sleeved shirt with skin-baring cutouts, pairing the eye-catching top with a short black skirt. Then, in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter switched up her hairstyle, rocking a deep auburn hue perfect for fall.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child

The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Paired a Sparkling Black Gown with Long Gloves for Porsha’s Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member nailed wedding guest style in this elegant outfit. When it comes to a wedding guest look, Kandi Burruss is always on top. Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member reunited with two alums — Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille — for the luxurious wedding of Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. For the occasion, Kandi rocked a sleek and stunning hot pink velvet midi dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline, completing the look with strappy black heels with bejeweled embellishments, a sparkling necklace and cuff, and a short hair chop.
Popculture

'RHOA' Alum Weds in Lavish Georgia Ceremony

Porsha Williams is a married woman again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed her fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's culture with a Nigerian ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes will be the first of two weddings. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

RHOP Recap: Wendy Apologizes to Robyn + Ashley Breaks Down

On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the ladies return from their chaotic time in Miami. Robyn has mixed feelings about her friendly moment in the club with Wendy. She’s not sure that Wendy is being genuine. Things just got really nasty between them. Interestingly enough, Wendy apologizes to Robyn for hurting her. Robyn also apologizes. And it seems as if the women may now be able to move forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy