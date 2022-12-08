Kylie Jenner held nothing back when she released her ‘My 2022 Year In Review’ video on Youtube and, for the first time, the makeup mogul revealed who her favorite sister is. As fans know, the 25-year-old reality star is close with all her sisters, including Kim, 42, Kourtney, 43, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, as well as Kendall Jenner, 27. So who was her favorite this year? In her own words, “It is really hard because I love them all right now. But I think that my favorite sister this year is probably Khloe. Or, yeah. I am going to go with Khloe. We got a lot closer this year. We are in this little mom club and it’s a whole thing.”

