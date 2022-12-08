Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
NBC Sports
Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview
Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
There's not exactly a dearth of options.
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
The move that might've saved the Golden State Warriors' season
All season, the Warriors had searched for a way to steady their rickety bench. Then, after blowing a 13-point first-half lead in Houston, the coaches had an idea: Draymond Green.
NBC Sports
How Steph Curry says Warriors sent a message to Celtics with win
It's hard to imagine Saturday night unfolding any better for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors entered the Chase Center at 13-13 through 26 games, well behind the NBA-leading Boston Celtics at 21-5. But Steph Curry and Co. reminded a national audience why they're the defending champions, defeating the Celtics 123-107 in a statement win.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Shaq Makes His Pick Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James
The legendary center gently rebuked Draymond Green in the process.
NBC Sports
Kendrick Perkins has candid take on Tatum's performance vs. Warriors
Jayson Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it was one of the reasons why the Boston Celtics lost that series. The superstar forward had a chance to show improvement Saturday night when the Celtics played the Warriors at Chase Center in the first matchup between these teams since June.
Lakers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Talked Cam Reddish Deal Earlier This Month
The Lakers hope to make a valuable trade as they eye roster improvements.
Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player
The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.
Lakers: Stephen Curry Includes Two Lakers In His All-Time Top Five Players List
The All-Star guard has spoken, but who did Stephen Curry leave off his top five?
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
Warriors Eye Disney Model as NBA Valuation Records Fall
Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Bemoan Blown Late Free Throws Vs. Philadelphia
Two good free throw shooters could have helped L.A. win outright.
Kevin Durant's New Shoes Celebrate New York Culture
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant's new Nike shoes pay tribute to 1980s New York culture.
Comments / 0