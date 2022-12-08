ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview

Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Sports

How Steph Curry says Warriors sent a message to Celtics with win

It's hard to imagine Saturday night unfolding any better for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors entered the Chase Center at 13-13 through 26 games, well behind the NBA-leading Boston Celtics at 21-5. But Steph Curry and Co. reminded a national audience why they're the defending champions, defeating the Celtics 123-107 in a statement win.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins has candid take on Tatum's performance vs. Warriors

Jayson Tatum struggled against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it was one of the reasons why the Boston Celtics lost that series. The superstar forward had a chance to show improvement Saturday night when the Celtics played the Warriors at Chase Center in the first matchup between these teams since June.
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Warriors Eye Disney Model as NBA Valuation Records Fall

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
HOLLYWOOD, CA

