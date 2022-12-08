It’s that time of year where many people start creating wish lists and hoping a jolly person in a suit will bring them the gift they want most. I’m not talking about the holidays, I’m talking about the baseball off-season, where that jolly person is a baseball executive and the gift is a free agent signing or trade for a player that makes next year’s team immediately better. Of course, just like on holidays, some people end up with a bounty of gifts (Aaron Judge), while others are left to merely attempt to appreciate what they already have.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO