The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News

MOSCOW, ID ・ 22 DAYS AGO