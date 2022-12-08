Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...

