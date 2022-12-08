Read full article on original website
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She And Leonardo DiCaprio Compared Notes On Working Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis’ Method Acting
Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson thinks fondly on her time playing the lover of Daniel Day-Lewis in 2009's Nine.
More Call The Midwife Stars Have Advice For Tom Cruise, Who Kept Ruining Takes With His Helicopter
Call The Midwife actresses Helen George and Megan Cusack appeared on This Morning and asked Tom Cruise to take a train to work instead of a helicopter which continued to disrupt filming on their show.
James McAvoy Calls Out Showtime's Shamless For Copying One Of His Scenes From The Original
These days, James McAvoy is widely regarded as a legit A-lister in most Hollywood circles. He's also considered by some to be one of the finest actors of his generation, earning rave reviews for his work in tentpole productions (the "X-Men" franchise and "Split," for example) and more indie-minded fare ("Atonement," "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby") alike. 20 years ago, however, McAvoy was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself on the U.K. entertainment scene.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
buzzfeednews.com
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
Two months ago, the first trailer for upcoming period comedy-drama Babylon was released — and it quickly garnered tons of hype. The film, which is set to be released in select theaters on Dec. 23 and elsewhere on Jan. 6, was directed by Damien Chazelle, who also wrote and directed critically acclaimed projects La La Land and Whiplash.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
James Cameron Says Kate Winslet Was ‘Traumatized’ By ‘Titanic’
The director recently reunited with Winslet for the upcoming “Avatar” sequel.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
thedigitalfix.com
The Walking Dead star knows why people want to punch Negan so much
The Walking Dead may contain all the flesh-eating nemeses you’d expect to find in a classic zombie movie, but it also has plenty of great human villains, too. Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the best of them, Negan, and the actor says he totally understands why people want to punch his character in the TV series.
Women's Health
The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More
Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
thedigitalfix.com
Luke Evans recreates viral Netflix Scrooge movie scene
We aren’t exactly short on Christmas movies about Scrooge, but streaming service Netflix gave us one anyway, with Scrooge: A Christmas Carol dropping on November 18 directly to the platform. Although the animated movie didn’t exactly set critics hearts alight, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 40%, it’s been much better received by audiences, especially on TikTok.
Slow Horses season 2 review – Gary Oldman’s spy thriller is a cut above
Every scene in this series has a finesse of quality or invention. Full of lovely comedy and espionage antics, it gives stars like Kristin Scott Thomas plenty to relish
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise gave Emily Blunt this brutal advice for Edge of Tomorrow
Tom Cruise is known for two things. The first is making some of the best action movies ever made, and the second is sending out Christmas cakes to his co-stars (Editor: He’s probably known for other things?). Still, it turns out he’s also quite wise, offering some sage advice to Emily Blunt while making the science fiction movie Edge of Tomorrow.
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
