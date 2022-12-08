Read full article on original website
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
France 24
Biopiracy: The fight for fairness in the scientific exploitation of natural resources
Countries from the Global South are demanding that wealthy nations share the benefits of the biological resources extracted from their lands that are then used for medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Known as “biopiracy”, the issue is a major roadblock at the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity.
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
Stanford study explores how dams, reservoirs could benefit global food supply
Stanford researchers believe that if properly managed, the world's reservoirs could store more than half of the water needed to irrigate crops without impacting their other uses.
Navy Times
US Navy creates innovation center, advisory board to focus investments
NEW YORK — The U.S. Navy is creating an innovation center and an advisory board focused on science and technology as the service seeks to better invest its resources to stay ahead of potential adversaries in the long term, the Navy secretary told Defense News. The Navy Innovation Center...
architecturaldigest.com
Wanda Dalla Costa Is Laying Down the Groundwork for the Next Generation of Indigenous Architects
If you ask Wanda Dalla Costa to disclose her favorite place, the architect will tell you it’s on a reservation. “Native people are very funny, social, warm, and hospitable,” she says with a smile during our Zoom call. “I love being out there.” Costa spent much of her childhood traveling to central Alberta, Canada, to visit her mother’s side of the family from the Saddle Lake First Nation tribe. She fondly remembers riding in the back of a station wagon on those trips and the excitement of sleeping in tents (or Safeway parking lots).
