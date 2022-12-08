Read full article on original website
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
The controversial “Harry & Meghan” Netflix documentary turned out to be a big snooze. Sure, it’s mildly interesting, there’s not much new in it if you’ve kept up with headlines about the couple, or watched their Oprah Winfrey interview from March of 2021. It’s also hypocritical. Now streaming, over the course of three 55-minute episodes (and three more premiering on Dec. 15), the docuseries takes the audience behind the scenes into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s so-called “private” life together, from their first date and early under-the-radar secret romance, to their struggles with the press once their relationship became public, to their...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered this morning, and the royal family apparently has some thoughts. A royal insider told BAZAAR.com that despite the disclaimer at the start of the series—which claims "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series"—neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace (nor any member of the royal family) were approached for comment on the content of the show. They are not aware of any such approach for comment.
It’s shaping up to be a royal smackdown. A brand new trailer was released Monday for the forthcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries and it’s chock full of family drama. The “Harry & Meghan” trailer features the former royals saying several stories about Markle, 41, were “planted.” “There’s a hierarchy of the family,” said Prince Harry, 38, in the video. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist. “It’s about hatred, it’s about race,” another voice comments. Back in 2020, the duo decided to leave the British royal family...
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at "unconscious bias" inside the royal family and defended their decision to quit the institution, as their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series threatens to deepen the split between the couple and Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, which will be released Thursday, is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family and even the British public, reports said. Before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, The Duke of Sussex told a friend to expect the interview to be “quite shocking,” adding that “those Brits need to learn a lesson,” a senior source revealed to The Sun on Saturday. In the interview, Harry and Markle accused the Royal family of racism and said they ignored Markle’s depression, which had pushed her to the brink of suicide while pregnant. The...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired on Netflix amid fears of bombshell allegations against the royal family.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am in the UK on Thursday, with the Windsors steeling themselves for the revelations in the first three episodes.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR— Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022In the opening scenes, began with a written statement on black background saying it was a “first hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen...
Editorial: Millions of Britons have worse grievances than the Sussexes do right now. But their critique of the royal family is damning
Some royals questioned why Meghan should be protected from press harassment, Prince Harry has claimed in the couple's new Netflix documentary. Harry said some members of the family felt negative treatment in the media was "a rite of passage" - but he added: "The difference is the race element." The...
