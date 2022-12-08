USC quarterback Caleb Williams named AP Player of the Year

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams picked up the first of potentially several postseason honors on Thursday as he was named the AP Player of the Year. Williams is also a Heisman Trophy finalist and the favorite to win the award.

Williams is the first USC player to earn the honors since 2005, when Trojans running back Reggie Bush was bestowed the POTY accolades — Bush also won the Heisman that season. Williams got 32 of 46 possible first-place votes.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, also a Heisman finalist, finished in second place for the award. He was followed up by Heisman finalist and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud in third, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in fourth and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — the fourth Heisman finalist in 2022 — came fifth in national player of the year voting.

Full AP Player of the Year vote getters, points totals

The AP noted that 46 voters participated; 3 points were awarded for a first-place vote, 2 for second and 1 for third.

Williams is getting plenty of Heisman hype from a defensive teammate

Not to the surprise of many, Williams was announced Monday as one of four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy award. Williams had an electric season this year for the Trojans, and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu got a front row seat to the show he’d put on week in and week out. Tuipulotu spoke about his quarterback and why he deserves to leave New York with the hardware on Saturday.

“In my opinion I think he should win for sure, y’all see what he does on the field, not many quarterbacks can do that,” Tuipulotu said.

Williams was definitely playing the quarterback position at as high of a level as you can this season, throwing for 4,075 yards (fourth in the nation), and 37 touchdowns (tied for first in the nation). He was efficient all year completing 66% of his passes and only throwing four interceptions, while also establishing himself as a running threat, ending the year with 10 rushing touchdowns.

His performance on the field certainly speaks for itself, but Tuipulotu also spoke on Williams’ impact off the field, which he was able to make in just a short amount of time after joining the team just this year from Oklahoma.

“Great leader, great person off the field, y’all know all the things he does in the community, he just got here and he’s already doing stuff for our school and all that,” Tuipulotu said. “He’s a great person, a great quarterback and he for sure deserves to win the Heisman.”