FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Effingham Radio
Florence Ruth Holt, 95
Florence Ruth Holt, 95, of Effingham, Illinois, graduated to Glory on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Crossroots Church in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family.
Effingham Radio
Bruce Edward Kessler, 87
Bruce Edward Kessler, 87, of Altamont, IL, died at 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Church of Christ, 1311 S....
Effingham Radio
Lyle Dean Jones, 97
Lyle Dean Jones, 97, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Rob Dillingham officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Thursday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Memorials may be given to the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 or V.F.W. Post #4829 both in Shelbyville, IL.
Effingham Radio
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
pioneerpages.net
Drive-able Light Displays
There are several light displays around the community that have fantastic lights out this year!. In Palestine, you can go to Leaverton Park and drive through their Christmas light display. The address to this light display is: N River Rd, Palestine, IL 62451. In Robinson, Senco has a light display...
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Victorious Over Central A & M 63-40, Grace Nelson Becomes School All Time Leading Scorer
1,000 point scorer, Check. Schools all time leading scorer in girls basketball history, Check. Schools all time leading scorer overall, Check. On Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Grace Nelson has done it. Nelson needed 25 coming into the game to break Ryan Armstrong all time school scouring record. Nelson scored that 25th point with 5 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. Nelson would finish with 33 on the afternoon. But maybe more importantly for her, the Indians picked up the win 63-40 over Central A & M.
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Participates in Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event
On November 29th, the South Central FFA Chapter sent a team of six members to participate in the Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event, held at Lakeland College, in Mattoon, Illinois. South Central’s Agronomy team spent hours practicing during the weeks leading up to the event. The contest requires...
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Gets Second Win of Season; Defeats Neoga 48-40
It was a big night for Gavin Hendrix and Jaxson Boldt as they led Cumberland to the 48-40 win against Neoga. Cumberland had a good first half as they shot 50% from the field and out rebounded Neoga 13-5 at the half to lead 25-20. However, Neoga came out strong...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Suspects In Church Vandalism Incident Identified As Juveniles
CLARKSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Clark County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects in connection to an incident of vandalism at the Green Moss Church near Clarksville, Illinois have been identified as juveniles. This came after an investigation during which the persons of interest were identified. The church located at Green Moss […]
3 displaced after Charleston apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals have been displaced following an apartment fire Friday. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the call came in Friday at 8:20 a.m. of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the rear of one of the four apartments in the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man graduates from Marion County Drug Court
A 30-year-old Centralia man has graduated from Marion County Drug Court. Nathaniel Hedgwood of South Maple had two counts of possession of methamphetamine on two separate days dismissed as part of the graduation process.
newschannel20.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery
On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
Two people taken to hospital after wreck in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash earlier Friday in Sullivan. According to Deputy Justin Copeland with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at 5:41 P.M. at N U.S. 41 and State Road 154. Copeland says one car was headed north on […]
