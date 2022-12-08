ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Five-star DL Matayo Uiagalelei names final 3

By Hayes Fawcett
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qO4r_0jc3orSF00

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is down to three schools–Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 265 pounder went in-depth on his finalists.

Oregon Ducks: “I love the coaching staff and the new culture they’re building there,” Uiagalelei said. “I think their potential is high and feel like I can become a great player there.”

USC Trojans: “USC has definitely had the best season from a team with new coaching staff this year,” Uiagalelei said. “It would be a dream staying home and playing for my hometown.”

Ohio State Buckeyes: “Ohio State was one of the first schools I visited and they haven’t changed their championship level culture one bit,” Uiagalelei said. “Their development plan that they would have planned for me would make me into a top 10 pick!”

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Matayo Uiagalelei:

A big jumbo athlete who doubles as a tight end and defensive end for one of the nation’s top high school programs,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has unique movement skills and speed at 6-foot-5 and over 260 pounds. Is able to run with linebackers and some defensive backs at his size. Has shown some improvement as a pass catcher over the course of 2021. Likely has a higher long-term upside as a defensive lineman or even offensive tackle rather than tight end. Can continue to increase his physicality on a snap-to-snap basis.

Uiagalelei ranks as the No. 23 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 4 player in the state of California.

Comments / 2

Kevin Little
4d ago

You will excel anywhere you go if you grind and grind hard. ..probably be in the transfer portal if you don't start day one like everybody else

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy