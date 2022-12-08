Five-star DL Matayo Uiagalelei names final 3

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is down to three schools–Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 265 pounder went in-depth on his finalists.

Oregon Ducks: “I love the coaching staff and the new culture they’re building there,” Uiagalelei said. “I think their potential is high and feel like I can become a great player there.”

USC Trojans: “USC has definitely had the best season from a team with new coaching staff this year,” Uiagalelei said. “It would be a dream staying home and playing for my hometown.”

Ohio State Buckeyes: “Ohio State was one of the first schools I visited and they haven’t changed their championship level culture one bit,” Uiagalelei said. “Their development plan that they would have planned for me would make me into a top 10 pick!”

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Matayo Uiagalelei:

A big jumbo athlete who doubles as a tight end and defensive end for one of the nation’s top high school programs,” On3’s Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. “Has unique movement skills and speed at 6-foot-5 and over 260 pounds. Is able to run with linebackers and some defensive backs at his size. Has shown some improvement as a pass catcher over the course of 2021. Likely has a higher long-term upside as a defensive lineman or even offensive tackle rather than tight end. Can continue to increase his physicality on a snap-to-snap basis.

Uiagalelei ranks as the No. 23 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that accounts for all four major recruiting sites. He also tabs in as the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 4 player in the state of California.