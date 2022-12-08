ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

3-star QB Myles Jackson commits to Stanford, reclassifies to 2023 cycle: 'It's pretty special'

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myNqR_0jc3oDaX00
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan three-star quarterback Myles Jackson grew up a Stanford fan. It used to be one of his dream schools.

Once the Cardinal offered Jackson on Nov. 4, they immediately became one of his top programs. More than a month later, Jackson has decided to commit to Stanford and reclassify into the 2023 cycle.

“When they were recruiting me, I felt like, ‘This is the school for me,'” Jackson told On3. “It’s hard to pass up on an opportunity like Stanford, so when they extended the offer, I built up a relationship with coach Tavita Pritchard. The next part was getting into the school. Once I was accepted into Stanford, I was like, ‘This is definitely what I want to do.'”

Jackson plans to enroll at Stanford in June. Originally, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller was “pretty firm” on staying in the 2024 class. But as he took his classes and went through the recruiting process, he wanted to be open to all opportunities.

That philosophy has resulted in the Cardinal finding their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class. Months before his arrival in Palo Alto, Jackson is already excited about his situation at Stanford.

“I’d be the first guy in Stanford history to early enroll and try a year early,” said Jackson, the No. 349 overall prospect and No. 25 quarterback in the 2024 On3 Consensus. “It’s pretty special, just to even be in the opportunity and then be accepted into Stanford.”

Stanford has ‘the best of both worlds’ for Jackson

On Nov. 27, longtime Stanford coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. Shaw’s decision had recruiting ramifications, as Folsom (Calif.) four-star tight end Walker Lyons — then the top prospect in the Cardinal’s 2023 class — reopened his recruitment.

Despite Shaw’s departure, Jackson is still confident in the program’s future. He is close with multiple coaches including Pritchard, Stanford’s Director of Offense and quarterbacks coach.

“A university like Stanford, you have to take it for what it is,” Jackson said. “Everything they do is great over there. Stanford is very unique. It’s a very unique spot that very few are blessed to be a part of. I feel like I can make an impact there. Regardless of who the coach is, I know whoever they’re going to get is going to be great cause that’s just what they do.”

In addition to the football program and academics, Jackson enjoys Stanford’s Palo Alto campus. He complimented its trees and weather, calling the overall environment “surreal.”

The quarterback also likes the school’s location. Being close to Silicon Valley, he shared, offers him opportunities for life after football.

“What makes Stanford so unique is they do everything right,” Jackson said. “It’s definitely the best of both worlds. The academics, the prestige, the things that come with the academic side. You can pursue any career you want at the highest level while playing football at the highest level. You don’t necessarily have to pick one with Stanford, so that’s a huge appeal to me. I’ve always really prioritized my academics and life after football and Stanford is the complete place for that.”

Jackson is looking forward to finding out who the Cardinal’s next head coach is. But for now, he is thrilled to join people that appreciate Stanford as much as he does.

“I’ve developed such a great relationship with coach Pritchard,” Jackson said. “(The staff) are Stanford guys. They love Stanford football. They want what’s best for Stanford football.”

