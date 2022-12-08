History's programming lineup has included some truly memorable — for better or worse — titles, from "Pawn Stars" to "Ancient Aliens." When looking at the channel's offerings as a whole, "American Pickers" is undeniably among the very best. Week after week since 2010, the show's hosts have ventured across much of the continental United States with antiques of all shapes, sizes, ages, and uses on their minds. After all, what better way to understand humanity's history than through the inventions of yesteryear that played a role in bringing us to the modern day?

23 DAYS AGO