WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents
An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
WCAX
Danville residents consider cost to upgrade school
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Danville school leaders say their building is deteriorating, but some residents are apprehensive about footing the bill to fix the problems. “We’re one failed system away from what I would consider a crisis in that building,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
The Valley Reporter
First house under construction at Waitsfield Ten
The first of what will be eight houses built in a 10-acre subdivision in Waitsfield is under construction. The subdivision is accessed from Route 100 via Folsom Brook Road which the project shares with River House Condominiums. The Waitsfield Ten is a subdivision developed by Mac and Bobbi Rood, Waitsfield....
WCAX
DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to...
WCAX
A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
WCAX
Making handmade ornaments out of cut glass for the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old, some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studio in South Burlington hosted one of its glass ornament-making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich life...
COTS to build 16-family apartment building
More than a dozen new housing units meant for previously homeless families are coming to Burlington. The Committee on Temporary Shelter, COTS, marked the start of the new project on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
Marble Valley inmate dies at Rutland hospital
Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor died Sunday at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
WCAX
Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Power outage strikes
Nine buildings on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus were without electricity when a power outage occurred around noon Wednesday, Dec. 7. An email sent on behalf of Provost Anne Herzog announced classes after 2 p.m. in Myers and Yokum Halls, two buildings left without electricity, were canceled. The location for the...
newportdispatch.com
Boil water notice issued in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A precautionary boil water notice was issued today in St. Johnsbury. Due to the low water pressure encountered during emergency repairs there is a possibility that drinking water may have become contaminated, officials say. The St. Johnsbury Water System issued the precautionary boil water notice for...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Burlington, Vermont: 7 Best Areas & Places
Burlington is Vermont’s largest city by population and is located south of the Canada-United States border on the shores of Lake Champlain. The Queen City is home to grazing cows and dazzlingly white ski trails. Maple syrup is found in every corner store and 19th-century covered bridges dot the landscape.
mynbc5.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
WCAX
Avian influenza hits Lamoille County backyard flock
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Lamoille County, according to Vermont agriculture officials. State officials Thursday said a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many of the birds died over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Federal and state officials euthanized the remaining flock Thursday to prevent the spread of disease.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
