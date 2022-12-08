ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Payroll-processing business owner charged in Cleveland in check scheme that netted $150 million, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business orchestrated a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused Cleveland-based KeyBank and other businesses to lose some $150 million, according to federal prosecutors. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., self-reported the scheme to federal authorities in 2019. He diverted millions of...
Tax payment scams coming for Cuyahoga County businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mail scams are on the rise in Cuyahoga County in particular for those that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes. According to the County, scam letters will feature headlines like “Distraint Warrant” that will say they are warrants for unpaid taxes. The letters will say they are from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit”, neither of those offices are real.
Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
Gunshots Fired Outside Cleveland

Shortly after lunch on Monday, Dec. 12, multiple gunshots were fired on the Cleveland campus. Following these gunshots, the school went into lockdown at 12:31 p.m. until it was released at 12:41 p.m. by Principal JoAnn Wadkins. She then took the school out of lockdown and ordered to “secure the perimeter” of the school, emphasizing that “students or adults cannot let anyone into the school.”
