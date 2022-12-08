Read full article on original website
Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Cuyahoga County Jail officer sues county, accuses officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail officer sued the county and accused security officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail. Officer Joshua Smith filed the lawsuit late Monday in federal court in Cleveland against the county and sheriff’s department. Smith’ lawsuit, brought by attorneys Peter...
Payroll-processing business owner charged in Cleveland in check scheme that netted $150 million, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business orchestrated a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused Cleveland-based KeyBank and other businesses to lose some $150 million, according to federal prosecutors. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., self-reported the scheme to federal authorities in 2019. He diverted millions of...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Off-duty Cleveland police officer improperly engaged man he later shot and killed, review board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city’s Civilian Police Review Board on Tuesday recommended a six- to 10-day suspension without pay for a police officer who, while off-duty, fatally shot a 22-year-old over self-defense claims. The review board ruled that the patrol officer, Jose Garcia, failed to identify himself as a...
cleveland19.com
Tax payment scams coming for Cuyahoga County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mail scams are on the rise in Cuyahoga County in particular for those that demand payment of alleged past-due taxes. According to the County, scam letters will feature headlines like “Distraint Warrant” that will say they are warrants for unpaid taxes. The letters will say they are from “Cuyahoga County Tax Assessment Securities” or the “Cuyahoga County Tax Processing Unit”, neither of those offices are real.
Officials: Former police officer missing in Euclid found
Euclid police are looking for a missing elderly man who is a former police officer.
Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Ohio Cops Use COVID-19 Funds to Upgrade Their Number of Cameras and Plate Readers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol uses COVID-19 funds to upgrade its surveillance equipment, specifically its number plate readers and body cameras. Ohio law enforcement agencies use federal COVID funding for sophisticated video monitoring equipment. They think it’s an intelligent approach to make more out of less. Authorities in Akron,...
Bond set for Lakewood woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lorain County grand jury will soon hear evidence in the case of a woman accused of stabbing her parents in their home last week. Elyria Municipal Judge Gary Bennett set bond at $240,000 for Emily Deese, 34, on Monday. He also bound the case over to the grand jury. The panel is expected to discuss it in the coming weeks.
Elyria police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
cleveland19.com
New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
Grandparent scam leads to out-of-state arrest: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Police from an agency in Rhode Island reported Dec. 8 that they had arrested a man involved in a scam in which the suspect pretended to be a grandchild in need of bail money. In April, a resident of the village had reported being scammed out of $11,000 in such an incident. The money had been sent to an address in Rhode Island, which led to the arrest of the suspect.
clevelandclarion.com
Gunshots Fired Outside Cleveland
Shortly after lunch on Monday, Dec. 12, multiple gunshots were fired on the Cleveland campus. Following these gunshots, the school went into lockdown at 12:31 p.m. until it was released at 12:41 p.m. by Principal JoAnn Wadkins. She then took the school out of lockdown and ordered to “secure the perimeter” of the school, emphasizing that “students or adults cannot let anyone into the school.”
842 Kias and Hyundais stolen in Cuyahoga County in just 2 months
In just about two months in Cuyahoga County, 842 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen. The vast majority, 674, from Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio family battles ‘triple threat’ of flu, strep, RSV
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family of seven is dealing with more than just winter colds right now. Kari Medved said the flu, strep, and RSV have her family resting at home. The “triple threat” they’re dealing with has been difficult for their family. “Most...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Shooting in Cleveland leaves 1 dead, another injured
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday night.
WLWT 5
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
