Police from an agency in Rhode Island reported Dec. 8 that they had arrested a man involved in a scam in which the suspect pretended to be a grandchild in need of bail money. In April, a resident of the village had reported being scammed out of $11,000 in such an incident. The money had been sent to an address in Rhode Island, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

GATES MILLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO