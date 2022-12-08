Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 launching next week — here's all the new features for your iPhone
A stable version of iOS 16.2 is finally expected to arrive on phones after months of beta testing. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Apple Insider
Apple releases AirTag firmware update 2.0.36
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released an update forAirTag with unknown fixes and improvements, bringing the tracker to version 2.0.36. The AirTag is a quarter-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and isn't...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Did You Know Your iPhone Has a ‘Hidden Keyboard’?
Thanks to Apple's latest iOS 16 update, iPhone users now have access to a "hidden keyboard" that may allow them to type and text faster. While millions of fast-fingered cellphone users are comfortable texting on the standard QWERTY keyboard, iPhone users can now access the Dvorak keyboard. Created in 1936...
Apple Insider
Flash deal: Apple's M1 Mac mini on sale for $629 today only
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H has released a new Apple Deal Zone today, with the M1 Mac mini eligible for a $70 cash discount with free shipping. Today only, pick up the standard Mac mini with Apple's M1...
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Apple Insider
Eve rolling out Matter firmware update for some HomeKit products
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Eve has started the rollout of an optional firmware update to support Matter on Apple devices, butHomekit-only users aren't being left behind. People who have the Thread-enabled versions of Eve Energy, Eve Door &...
Phone Arena
Is Android innovation getting slower? iOS catches up and Android 14 needs to show Google cares
For years, the Android platform was synonymous with customization. You want a phone that you could fully customize? An Android phone would be the better fit. First to support widgets, first with live wallpapers, first with lock screen customization, an always-on display option, the list went on and on. This combined with the open ecosystem won Android a reputation for being the more robust system to some people.
Apple Insider
Twitter Blue will cost $11 per month for iOS app subscribers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Elon Musk isn't giving up on Twitter Blue, with the subscription confirmed to be returning at $8 per month through a browser, but $11 via theiOS app. The continued attempts by Twitter to bring...
Apple Insider
Two mystery Macs appear in Steam's hardware survey
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A pair of unreleased Macs have seemingly appeared in game storefront Steam's hardware survey, listings that could be new inboundM2 Mac models. Valve's Steam often compiles a hardware survey, where its users allow their...
Hackers have developed a clever new way to add malware to Android apps
Zombinder is a new dark web platform hackers have begun using to add malware to legitimate Android apps.
Phone Arena
Best apps for a free second phone number on iOS and Android
Almost everyone already has their own phone number where others can contact them if need be, so why would you need another one, you might ask?. Well, since you have already clicked on this article, then you most likely already have a pretty good idea how a second number would be of use to you. Maybe you have a small business and want to separate your private contacts list from the one that’s related to your work. A second phone number is a great way to do just that, and to restrict the access that clients and business partners can have to your time and attention.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura
Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
Apple Insider
MacCleaner Pro review: Simple, fast app for reclaiming storage space, speeding up Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You don't have enough free space on yourMac's SSD, and anyway that computer is running so slowly. There are things you can do to fix that, but MacCleaner Pro does most of it — and does it well.
Apple Insider
How to keep your Mac optimized — the ultimate guide
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — By Oleksii Myronenko, product manager for CleanMyMac X, MacPaw. When we get a new Mac, it's easy to be mesmerized by how clean and blazing fast everything feels. You can get this back, with some regular maintenance. Here's how.
