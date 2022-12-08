Read full article on original website
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Utica man accused of using metal pipe to cause $12K worth of damage to vehicle
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly causing $12,000 worth of damage to someone else's vehicle in mid-November. Utica police arrested You Re, 42, on Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief. Re is accused of using a metal pipe to smash the windows...
Missing Forestport man found dead in Little Woodhull Creek
FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A man was found dead in Little Woodhull Creek after he was reported missing in Forestport over the weekend. New York State Police say 55-year-old Michael Ingersoll left his home on an ATV around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and never returned. His family reported him missing the following day.
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help. Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for...
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
Fulton County Sheriff’s looking for missing teen
Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating Chloe St Germain, 17. Fulton County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook and listed Chloe as a missing person.
Man caught speeding allegedly drove vehicle with plates listed stolen, suspended license and possessed contraband: LCSO
WEST TURIN- A local man caught speeding Friday evening in Lewis County allegedly possessed contraband and was driving a vehicle that had plates reported as stolen, authorities say. Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, of Lowville, NY is officially charged by the Sheriff’s Office with criminally possessing a controlled substance in the...
Sheriff's Office say missing 17-year-old, Chloe St Germain has been located
UPDATE: Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that Chloe St Germain has been locaed. Fulton County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public to help find a missing teen. Chloe St Germain, 17, is listed as a missing person, described as 5'0", 130 lbs. The Sheriff's Office says they are looking...
20-year-old Rome man dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police say
Rome, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Rome man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking, police said. Ty’Sean E. Richardson was walking at 5:19 p.m. near the intersection of Black River Boulevard and East Oak Street on Wednesday when a vehicle hit him, according to a news release from the Rome Police.
Otsego County man charged with vehicular manslaughter
oday, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
Oswego Police Department Arrest Summary Report ARRESTS 12-1-2022
12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL220.03 AM7 (3861) /CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.37 AMO (8245) / UNLAWFUL POSS AMMO FEED DEVICE. 12:13:32 12/01/22 / PL265.03.03 CF2 (7590) / CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM. On 12/01/2022 at approximately 12:21 PM, Jace E. Eastman was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance...
Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help Finding This Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sherif's Department is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK. Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Name: William P. Murphy. White Male, 45 years...
Oneida County using green flashing lights for plow trucks
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green flashing lights will be seen more often on the roads in Oneida County. The Oneida County Department of Public Works plow trucks are now using green flashing lights as part of a pilot program, County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced on Thursday, December 8.
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
