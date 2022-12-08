Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
Vail calls on short-term rental owners to help amid housing, staffing crisis￼
On Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Vail sent out a letter to 230 homeowners and property managers that hold short-term rental licenses in the town, asking them to help provide winter housing for essential employees of the town. “The town of Vail is urgently seeking additional housing units for...
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Local holiday shopping has its advantages, even if it’s online
Online shopping is convenient and was exceptionally helpful during the pandemic. Many people have stayed with online shopping even after businesses fully re-opened. And, for people who still want to do their holiday shopping locally but can’t for accessibility and immunocompromised reasons, there are ways to shop remotely and still help local businesses.
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
coloradosun.com
Race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch was most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast
More money was spent per vote in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than in any other federal race in the state this year. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, spent nearly $43 per vote in her reelection bid, while challenger Adam Frisch spent $32, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of federal campaign finance records from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. That’s more than the $16 per vote Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet spent to win reelection over Republican Joe O’Dea, who spent $9 per vote.
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: While the overall market slows, positive signs emerging
Since the onset of the stock market decline and inflation and interest rate levels rising this spring, the overall Eagle County real estate market activity levels have been slowing. While it is almost unfair to compare today’s market to the harried state of 2021, the numbers in November of this year compared to both 2021 and pre-pandemic November of 2019 demonstrate a marked shift.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
It’s a five-peat for Coal Ridge Co-Ed Cheer team; Titans are state champions again
Coal Ridge High School’s cheerleading team continued its dominance in the co-ed division at the state high school spirit championships over the weekend, bringing home an impressive fifth straight 2A/3A state title and the school’s sixth overall. In a sport dominated by the all-female student cheer, game day...
