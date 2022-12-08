ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass Village, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat

When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Local holiday shopping has its advantages, even if it’s online

Online shopping is convenient and was exceptionally helpful during the pandemic. Many people have stayed with online shopping even after businesses fully re-opened. And, for people who still want to do their holiday shopping locally but can’t for accessibility and immunocompromised reasons, there are ways to shop remotely and still help local businesses.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

Race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch was most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast

More money was spent per vote in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than in any other federal race in the state this year. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, spent nearly $43 per vote in her reelection bid, while challenger Adam Frisch spent $32, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of federal campaign finance records from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. That’s more than the $16 per vote Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet spent to win reelection over Republican Joe O’Dea, who spent $9 per vote.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: While the overall market slows, positive signs emerging

Since the onset of the stock market decline and inflation and interest rate levels rising this spring, the overall Eagle County real estate market activity levels have been slowing. While it is almost unfair to compare today’s market to the harried state of 2021, the numbers in November of this year compared to both 2021 and pre-pandemic November of 2019 demonstrate a marked shift.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

