New York State

News Tender

Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface

Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul weighs bill to let criminals work in New York casinos

Gov. Kathy Hochul has a piece of legislation sitting on her desk that would allow casino operators to hire a diverse range of convicted felons — from drug peddlers to killers. The measure was sent on Tuesday to the governor for her signature or veto after passing the state Senate and Assembly by big bipartisan margins in June. Current law bars licensed casino operators from hiring anyone convicted of any felony. Critics blasted the bill as an another example of a Democrats’ bleeding heart, criminal friendly proposal run amok. “That’s just wrong. This is another example of the New York State Legislature...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands Inc.…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yourerie

Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding

Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding. Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on …. Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding. First responders hold press conference after deadly …. First responders hold press conference after deadly fire. West Penn Twp. Deadly Fire...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

