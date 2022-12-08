Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul voices support for NY lawmaker pay raise as talks resurface
Photo by“Kathy Hochul (52347143752) (3x4a)” by US Department of Labor is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Some state legislators in New York are considering increasing their own salaries, which are funded by taxpayers. Members of the California state legislature are each paid a base salary of $110,000 per year. A previous attempt to raise their salaries to $130,000 per year was rejected by the courts.
Gov. Kathy Hochul weighs bill to let criminals work in New York casinos
Gov. Kathy Hochul has a piece of legislation sitting on her desk that would allow casino operators to hire a diverse range of convicted felons — from drug peddlers to killers. The measure was sent on Tuesday to the governor for her signature or veto after passing the state Senate and Assembly by big bipartisan margins in June. Current law bars licensed casino operators from hiring anyone convicted of any felony. Critics blasted the bill as an another example of a Democrats’ bleeding heart, criminal friendly proposal run amok. “That’s just wrong. This is another example of the New York State Legislature...
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Supreme Court declines to block California’s flavored tobacco ban
The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request made by a group of major tobacco companies to block California’s recently passed ban on flavored tobacco products, allowing for a lower court’s decision permitting the ban to stand. Major tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company and Modoral Brands Inc.…
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN CNN — The Biden administration has decided to appeal a federal court decision that blocked the use of a controversial Trump-era policy allowing for the swift removal of migrants at the US-Mexico border. Last month, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the authority, known as Title 42, but agreed to a Biden administration request that The post Biden administration appeals court decision that blocked the Trump-era policy that let the US turn away migrants at the southern border appeared first on KION546.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission
This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.
California investigates cybersecurity incident at Department of Finance
A global ransomware group claimed to have stolen confidential data and financial documents, among other things.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on...
Jan. 6 special counsel seeks communication records between Trump and Wayne County officials
A special counsel looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has subpoenaed local officials in Michigan. Special counsel Jack Smith requested records from Wayne County, along with cities in Arizona and Wisconsin, that...
yourerie
Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding
Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding. Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on …. Erie County Executive White House visit focuses on ARP funding. First responders hold press conference after deadly …. First responders hold press conference after deadly fire. West Penn Twp. Deadly Fire...
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority
New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.
Democrats in U.S. Congress aim to pressure Republicans with go-it-alone funding bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress plan to unveil a bill to fund the government through the end of the current fiscal year in a bid to pressure Republicans ahead of a Dec. 16 funding deadline, a top Senate Democrat said on Thursday.
