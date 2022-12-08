ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
getnews.info

Devil’s Men Completes Principal Photography in Utah, Begins Postproduction

WWII feature film Devil’s Men moves into postproduction on schedule for Memorial Day release, according to Director Dave Bresnahan. Tooele, Utah – The WWII feature film Devil’s Men has completed principal photography and has locked the film for the composer Robert Allen Elliott to begin work on the score, according to Director Dave Bresnahan.
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
OGDEN, UT
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Red Cross is offering a reward for blood donations

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Cross is asking people to give blood or platelets now so hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year. In the spirit of the holiday season American Red Cross is also offering a reward to those who donate. According to a press...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into truck

ROY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after striking the back end of a truck Saturday. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department says the incident occurred at 4000 S. and Midland Drive in Roy. The motorcycle was heading northbound when the...
ROY, UT
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)

We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

