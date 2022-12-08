Read full article on original website
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
Devil’s Men Completes Principal Photography in Utah, Begins Postproduction
WWII feature film Devil’s Men moves into postproduction on schedule for Memorial Day release, according to Director Dave Bresnahan. Tooele, Utah – The WWII feature film Devil’s Men has completed principal photography and has locked the film for the composer Robert Allen Elliott to begin work on the score, according to Director Dave Bresnahan.
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — If you're waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they're not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be delayed until 2024...
Utah health experts urge vaccines as spike in flu cases continues
A spike in flu cases this past week has many health experts concerned, advising people to get their flu shots now if they haven't already.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Utah police department takes family holiday shopping after devastating loss
A Utah family moving on from a devastating tragedy was able to experience some holiday joy after Unified Police stepped in thanks to a heartfelt email.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Welcome Home: Stein Eriksen Residences
PARK CITY, Utah — A rare opportunity to own one of Deer Valley’s magnificent Stein Eriksen Residences. This stunning ski-in ski-out slopeside townhome features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 6,059 […]
Salt Lake City Ballpark residents concerned after another vacant house fire
In a two-week span, there have been five fires on one street, with the latest happening Saturday night.
Ogden resident displaced after house fire on Laine Ave.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — An Ogden resident has been displaced after a structure fire in the 2100 block of Laine Ave. near 21st, according to firefighters. Crews responded shortly after 9 p.m., according to Ogden Fire Dpty. Chief Mike Slater. The single-family home had smoke and fire coming from inside the home. Slater said the fire was put out in short fashion, but the home’s resident is now displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
Opinion: Salt Lake City has a new parks plan. What does it say about people experiencing homelessness?
Many people experiencing homelessness reside or gather in parks. Read more about a new parks plan that may not be accommodating those needs.
Utah Humane Society celebrates 200,000th adoption with $20 adoption fee
The Humane Society of Utah will be celebrating its 200,000th adoption from Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, by setting their adoption fee for all animals at $20.
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Red Cross is offering a reward for blood donations
SALT LAKE CITY — Red Cross is asking people to give blood or platelets now so hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year. In the spirit of the holiday season American Red Cross is also offering a reward to those who donate. According to a press...
Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into truck
ROY CITY, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after striking the back end of a truck Saturday. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department says the incident occurred at 4000 S. and Midland Drive in Roy. The motorcycle was heading northbound when the...
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
