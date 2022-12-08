Read full article on original website
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
School Safety: Going Beyond the Checkboxes To Real Accountability
How do we keep kids safe at school?
globalspec.com
Video: Seco Tool reconditioning service grows by over 30%
As one of the fastest growing end mill and drill areas in the Seco Tools portfolio, the company’s solid-round tool reconditioning service experienced an increase in use by over 30% in 2022. In addition to significant cost savings for customers, a Seco reconditioned tool regains 85% to 95% of...
labroots.com
Using Quantum Computing to Create Window Coverings that Block Heat, Save Energy
Cooling a hot room already takes a lot of energy. In fact, cooling accounts for over 10% of global energy costs. As climate change makes the planet warmer, that cost is only expected to continue rising. On top of that, cooling approaches currently have a negative effect on the environment as a whole, even contributing to the global rise in temperatures, a reality that smacks of irony.
SpaceNews.com
Defense Innovation Unit seeks commercial options to deploy satellites in deep space
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
techaiapp.com
Putting the Brakes on Connected Car Privacy and Security Risks
Data runs the world. Estimates suggest 97 zettabytes will be created in 2022 alone; equivalent to 97 billion TBs. But while corporate IT bosses and regulators are waking up to the reality of the cyber risks this poses, few consider the connected car to be a potential driver of data security threats. They are wrong to do so. In fact, data is being produced by increasingly tech-centric vehicles at a prodigious rate, raising concerns about where it is being shared – and how securely.
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Choosing Communication Devices for Your Crew
Working in the field requires a lot of communication between roofers, supervisors, and the office. For roofers to do their jobs they have to have a quality communication system in place. This system needs to allow workers to call for help when needed as well as communicate with their supervisors and co-workers.
itbusinessnet.com
NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing
Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. NASA Awards Eascra Biotech $1.8M for In-Space Manufacturing. Eascra partners with University of Connecticut and Axiom Space to develop in-space manufacturing processes. Boston (December 6, 2022) Eascra Biotech, a new start-up building the next generation of...
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
food-safety.com
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Improving indoor air quality is new focus of national COVID-19 mitigation strategy
Improving indoor air quality is one of the best ways to reduce the large toll that respiratory viruses are taking on older adults and other vulnerable populations. But current regulations are “simply out of date” and don’t consider airborne pathogens, according to experts. Speaking last week during...
Hyundai Creates Gesture-Controlled Door Handle With Cutting-Edge SomaCap Sensors
Hyundai is looking to reinvent the way humans interact with vehicles and has recently unveiled a concept for a gesture-controlled door handle. The automaker has teamed up with tech company Somalytics and has utilized the firm's new SomaCap capacitive sensor that it says will "allow consumer product manufacturers and developers to advance the human experience with the Internet of Things."
drifttravel.com
The Importance of Turbo Pumps for Air Travel
A turbomolecular pump is similar to a turbo pump and is used to maintain a high vacuum by drawing air molecules from the element. In these pumps, the rotor directs the gas molecules from the inlet to the exhaust, leaving a vacuum. Turbo pumps play several significant roles in aircraft.
globalspec.com
A sticky solution to producing power with double-sided tape
Schematic of the tape-based TENG. Source: ACS Omega, 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.2c05457. Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs), which produce power by electrostatic charges through the friction of two surfaces with different materials, are promising candidates for small-scale energy harvesters. A simplified approach to the fabrication of such devices, based on the use of conventional double-sided tape and a metalized polyester film, has been advanced by researchers from Materials Sciences LLC (Pennsylvania) and the University of Alabama.
hbsdealer.com
Urban Machine uses AI to turn waste into lumber
Urban Machine, a robotics company that reclaims lumber from construction and demolition projects, has closed a $5.6 Million seed round. The company reclaims lumber that is considered waste and destined for landfill into high-volume, locally sourced premium lumber products. Urban Machine’s robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) software to remove nails and wood contaminants so the lumber can be reused by the construction industry.
