Wisconsin State

Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor

A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?

Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan

The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
WISCONSIN STATE
