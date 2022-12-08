Read full article on original website
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
Comedian Makes Joke About Duluth On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
A comedian from Wisconsin recently was on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She cracked a joke about Duluth and shared some other midwestern quirks that I'm sure you probably can relate to. Mary Mack joined Jimmy Fallon last week where she made some jokes about growing up in Northern...
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
DNR asking public to report observations of mudpuppies during ice fishing this winter
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while ice fishing this winter. Mudpuppies are Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamanders and can be found in streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes year-round. Due to...
Wisconsin Police Arrest a ‘Snap Chat Bulk Marijuana’ Distributor
A Wisconsin man that used the social media platform "Snapchat" to sell weed in bulk, has been arrested. WeAreGreenBay. Alan Yang (also known as Lil Yang) is facing ten charges after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Lil Yang was operating a "bulk weed distribution company" that used Snapchat to see his weed.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
Wisconsin Woman Offers Cash and Other ‘Favors’ to Hit Man, to Kill Ex
This Wisconsin woman was willing to pay $1000 and provide "favors" to a hit man, for killing her ex. SG. Jessica Strom wanted her lawyer fiance, dead. Like dead, dead...and now...and would do anything to make it happen. When I say anything, yep I mean that. She wanted this hitman,...
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Mild temps Sunday; Winter storm update for Monday night into Thursday
Our Sunday weather will feature patchy areas of morning fog. Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have a mostly cloudy day, with some breaks in the cloud cover from time to time. Sunday highs will be mainly in the 30s and winds will be light through much of the...
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Wisconsin DNR extends public comment period on new wolf management plan
The public will get extra time to weigh in on the state's proposed management plan for wolves. Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft plan that shifted away from setting statewide population goals for wolves. Instead, the plan outlined six zones that would each have local targets for management goals.
