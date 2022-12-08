MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, Withrow's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. The story of the journey that carried the 92-year-old Democrat from her first school board seat in rural Ohio to county, state and U.S. treasurer is told in a new collection on permanent display at the historical society in Withrow's native Marion. She's the only person who's served as treasurer at three levels of government.

