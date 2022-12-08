Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
WRGB
Filling fire department vacancies, not adding positions, the main priority for Troy Mayor
Troy — Despite calls to add two positions to the fire department, Troy Mayor (D) Patrick Madden approved the 2023 Budget last week, saying he's focused on filling the vacancies before adding more personnel. "We have 12 vacancies already," Madden says. "We will have grant funding that will look...
WRGB
Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
WRGB
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
WRGB
Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
WRGB
Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed
Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
WRGB
Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
WRGB
Glenville bridge truck crashes costing town taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The notorious Glenridge Road Bridge in Glenville strikes again. On Friday morning, a truck trying to pass under the bridge became its latest victim, making it the second crash there this week. On Monday, town crews were left to clean up thousands of rolls of toilet paper after a truck carrying it crashed into the bridge.
WRGB
Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh
It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
WRGB
Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
WRGB
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
WRGB
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
WRGB
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
WRGB
Hudson police investigate shooting with possible ties to previous incident
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Hudson City Police are currently investigating an early-morning shooting that occurred Saturday in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street within the City of Hudson. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Hudson PD sergeant and officer were on foot on the 300 block...
WRGB
Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
WRGB
Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
WRGB
More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
WRGB
Friday Night Hoops Highlights (12/9)
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, the Capital Region had over 50 games between Boy's and Girl's High School Basketball taking place. We obviously couldn't get to everything, but let's jump into the key matchups that we did cover. CBA vs. SCHENECTADY (BOYS) We start off in Schenectady...
