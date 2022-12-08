Read full article on original website
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987
As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
The December 11, 2000 snowstorm
I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
JVM Realty Completes Acquisition of 240-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Southwest Chicago Submarket of Romeoville, Illinois
CHICAGO, IL - JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Seasons at Romeoville, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville, from Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM will rename the apartment community to The Bluffs.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
When frigid air is expected to move into our area
ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Economist: Illinois could be sidelined even if housing market stabilizes
The Midwest could see housing conditions for first-time homebuyers stabilize next year, but Illinois could be left out of the mix. Real estate analysis from Zillow projects that for 2023, affordability for new homes will stabilize, if not improve. That’s after high mortgage rates pushed buyers to the sidelines and owners held on to their inventory.
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92
CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
McHugh Construction celebrates 125 years in business
Joining an elite group of successful family-run businesses whose work has spanned across two centuries, McHugh Construction has marked its 125-year anniversary by donating $125,000 to a variety of organizations and installing commemorative window displays of some of its most iconic projects throughout history at its headquarters at 1737 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s South Loop.
There's a Concerning Amount of COVID in Chicago Wastewater Right Now. Here's What That Could Signal
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Illinois, a concerning sign in Chicago shows that the increase is likely to continue in the coming weeks. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, elevated levels of COVID-19 have been detected in the city's wastewater in recent weeks.
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
Storm laced with rain & snow rolls into area Friday
FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES—12/7/2022. –Another SUN-LESS DAY in Chicago—the skies ALL DAY completely shrouded by a stratus overcast beneath which some light fog added to the dreary nature of the day. We received 0% of our possible sun today. –It was the second day with a damp,...
