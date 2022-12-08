Read full article on original website
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season
Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
mocoshow.com
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Becomes First Heisman Trophy Winner From the DMV
Caleb Williams, a Prince George’s County native who attended high school at Gonzaga College High in DC, has won the Heisman Trophy. He is the first player from the DMV to win the prestigious college football award, after leading the USC Trojans to an 11-2 record as a sophomore. Williams beat out C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Stetson Bennett of the University of Georgia, and Max Duggan of TCU to win the Heisman Trophy.
saturdaytradition.com
All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland
Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
Augusta Free Press
Bronco Mendenhall to Navy? Speculation about former UVA coach being a fit
There is some speculation out Utah way about former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall and the open job at Navy, which parted ways with long-time football coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday. Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy, but since the 11-2 record in 2019, which ended with a win...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more
After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
umterps.com
No. 13 Terps Rally Back, But Fall To No. 7 Tennessee, 56-53
BROOKLYN, NY -- No. 13 Maryland battled back in the second half, but dropped a 56-53 decision to No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center. Down by as many as 21 points, the Terps pulled within two with 24 seconds left in the game, but were unable to pick up its biggest comeback win in almost 20 years.
umterps.com
Maryland Athletics Announces 2022 Winter Graduates
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced the graduation of 25 student-athletes following the winter semester. "I want to congratulate these 25 Terps on graduating from the University of Maryland," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "We are so proud of each of these Terps, who have worked hard in the classroom and in competition . We hope the lessons they've gained and the memories they've made during their time with us will serve them well for tomorrow. Congratulations and remember, once a Terp, always a Terp."
Yardbarker
Navy makes major decision on head coach Ken Niumatalolo
The Navy Midshipmen are making a major change and ending the 15-season tenure of head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Navy confirmed Sunday that Niumatalolo will part ways with the school after 15 years. The Midshipmen are coming off their third consecutive losing season, the first time that has happened during Niumatalolo’s tenure.
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Frederick, Maryland
Frederick, Maryland, is a surprisingly fun city for a weekend getaway. For one thing, the local live music scene is terrific; there’s always a band on stage somewhere in the downtown area. But you don’t have to hang out downtown to enjoy yourself. Instead, head up Catoctin Mountain and take in the natural beauty of the Catoctin Valley Regional Park. Or spend an hour or two at one of the countless shops that line Market Street. In all likelihood, you will find something to entertain you in Frederick.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
mocoshow.com
MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
Eat This, Not That: Charm Thai Is the Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. Last month, food & health website Eat This, Not That published a list of the best Thai restaurants in every state based on Yelp reviews:. We’ve created a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
