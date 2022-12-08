ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season

Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Becomes First Heisman Trophy Winner From the DMV

Caleb Williams, a Prince George’s County native who attended high school at Gonzaga College High in DC, has won the Heisman Trophy. He is the first player from the DMV to win the prestigious college football award, after leading the USC Trojans to an 11-2 record as a sophomore. Williams beat out C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Stetson Bennett of the University of Georgia, and Max Duggan of TCU to win the Heisman Trophy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland

Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 13 Terps Rally Back, But Fall To No. 7 Tennessee, 56-53

BROOKLYN, NY -- No. 13 Maryland battled back in the second half, but dropped a 56-53 decision to No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center. Down by as many as 21 points, the Terps pulled within two with 24 seconds left in the game, but were unable to pick up its biggest comeback win in almost 20 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
umterps.com

Maryland Athletics Announces 2022 Winter Graduates

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland Athletics Department announced the graduation of 25 student-athletes following the winter semester. "I want to congratulate these 25 Terps on graduating from the University of Maryland," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "We are so proud of each of these Terps, who have worked hard in the classroom and in competition . We hope the lessons they've gained and the memories they've made during their time with us will serve them well for tomorrow. Congratulations and remember, once a Terp, always a Terp."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Navy makes major decision on head coach Ken Niumatalolo

The Navy Midshipmen are making a major change and ending the 15-season tenure of head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Navy confirmed Sunday that Niumatalolo will part ways with the school after 15 years. The Midshipmen are coming off their third consecutive losing season, the first time that has happened during Niumatalolo’s tenure.
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick, Maryland, is a surprisingly fun city for a weekend getaway. For one thing, the local live music scene is terrific; there’s always a band on stage somewhere in the downtown area. But you don’t have to hang out downtown to enjoy yourself. Instead, head up Catoctin Mountain and take in the natural beauty of the Catoctin Valley Regional Park. Or spend an hour or two at one of the countless shops that line Market Street. In all likelihood, you will find something to entertain you in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Government Technology

Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days

(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

