ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

The Top 10 Most Googled Searches in the Tri-States – Skydiving

I would never guess in my wildest dreams that skydiving would be one of the most Google-searched items in the area for 2022. Even looking at the other items has me scratching my head. So every year Google Trends shares what the Most Looked Up things were in the US. They break it down into several categories, Most Googles Searches, Most Google News, Most Google People, etc., but now you can find out what the most Googled searches are where you live and as I said below, some of Quincy and Hannibal searches are, well, odd I think.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is Everyone in Missouri & Illinois Playing Pickleball?

Something strange is happening in Missouri and Illinois. Suddenly...out of nowhere it seems everyone is playing pickleball. Lots and lots of pickleball. I have been an avid tennis player for years, but unfortunately haven't been in condition to play recently. Still, I tend to pay attention when I'm driving by local tennis courts in Hannibal and Quincy. The other day I was cruising down one of our streets bordering some tennis courts and noticed there were people playing, but it wasn't tennis. It was...
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
PALMYRA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Local births for Nov. 19-Dec. 2, 2022

A boy was born to Andrew Adams and Keely Murphy of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19. A girl was born to Dillion J. Welte and Ashlynn N. Steward at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 1. A boy was born to Blake and Julie Harper of Quincy at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 1.
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village

Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
KINDERHOOK, IL
ktvo.com

Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of dumping puppies along road

Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
MACON, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December

We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Don’t throw my Taser, bro: Hannibal man arrested following scuffle

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested following a search and a scuffle where the suspect grabbed a Taser away from an officer. On Saturday, Tyler Hudson, 27, was arrested following a Hannibal Police investigation into an assault which occurred on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and assisted a victim who had sustained injuries. Hudson had left the scene and was found a few blocks away around 2800 St. Mary’s, where an officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police arrest alleged porch pirate

QUINCY — Quincy Police made an arrest Saturday morning involving a suspect in multiple package thefts throughout the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of Fifth and Cherry. Allen fled on foot but was located later in the day.
khqa.com

Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Adrian Judicial Inquiry Board Hearing Continued to February

The disciplinary hearing for an Adams County judge was continued Thursday in Chicago. The Journal Courier reports that a hearing before the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board in a case against Judge Robert Adrian was continued. Adrian’s attorney, Amanda Hamilton requested additional time for discovery in the case. According to the report, she said that the review of evidence would only take about a week but with the holidays upcoming, requested the hearing be moved to January.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy