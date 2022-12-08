Read full article on original website
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births for Nov. 19-Dec. 2, 2022
A boy was born to Andrew Adams and Keely Murphy of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19. A girl was born to Dillion J. Welte and Ashlynn N. Steward at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 1. A boy was born to Blake and Julie Harper of Quincy at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 1.
Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village
Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
Rich Cain Shares Stories of 99Q Days & Being a Quincy Weatherman
He's truly a Quincy, Illinois broadcasting legend and he's got stories to tell. Richard Cain shared fun stories from his radio past and explained how he became one of the most trusted weather broadcasters in the tri-state area. You likely know him from KHQA where he currently keeps track of...
ktvo.com
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon
MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
Time Travel to a Tractor Pull in Mt. Sterling Way Back in 1999
I love the concept of traveling back in time. My understanding is no one has figured out how to do it yet, so this new video share showing a tractor pull in Mt. Sterling, Illinois might be as close as we get. This "new" video share a few days ago...
Man accused of dumping puppies along road
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December
We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
muddyrivernews.com
Don’t throw my Taser, bro: Hannibal man arrested following scuffle
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested following a search and a scuffle where the suspect grabbed a Taser away from an officer. On Saturday, Tyler Hudson, 27, was arrested following a Hannibal Police investigation into an assault which occurred on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and assisted a victim who had sustained injuries. Hudson had left the scene and was found a few blocks away around 2800 St. Mary’s, where an officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police arrest alleged porch pirate
QUINCY — Quincy Police made an arrest Saturday morning involving a suspect in multiple package thefts throughout the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted Ashley Allen, who they knew to have active arrest warrants, in the area of Fifth and Cherry. Allen fled on foot but was located later in the day.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
muddyrivernews.com
Gholston’s request for continuance so he can obtain private counsel rejected; first-degree murder case remains on January docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder did not accept a plea deal on Friday, and his hopes of obtaining private counsel before his case goes to a jury next month is in question. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Friday...
wlds.com
Adrian Judicial Inquiry Board Hearing Continued to February
The disciplinary hearing for an Adams County judge was continued Thursday in Chicago. The Journal Courier reports that a hearing before the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board in a case against Judge Robert Adrian was continued. Adrian’s attorney, Amanda Hamilton requested additional time for discovery in the case. According to the report, she said that the review of evidence would only take about a week but with the holidays upcoming, requested the hearing be moved to January.
Comments / 0