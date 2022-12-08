ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What’s light, fluffy, and certain to satisfy you? Pastries! These baked goods can be savory, sweet , or both and pair nicely with a nice drink. Luckily, there are plenty of bakeries , coffee shops, and eateries crafting these delicious bites.

If you’re looking for your next bread-based fix, Yelp can help. The website found the best place to grab pastries in every state:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pastry,' and 'pastries.'"

The top pick for Florida is Café Soleil ! There are several pastries on the menu at this French bakery and deli, including croissants, muffins, "cronuts," and more. They also have plenty of sandwiches and toasted croissants which are stuffed with savory ingredients. They also serve salads, quiches, and coffee.

Taylor D. gushed about her experience at Café Soleil:

"There is nothing on the menu that you won't enjoy, seriously. Every single thing is made so fresh and so delicious!!! They have TONS of hand made and homemade pastries that are just absolutely delicious! It was SO HARD to pick just a few. They also had amazing coffee and a million options. They even had a few sugar free options. That almost never happens when I go somewhere! So so good!!"

Café Soleil has two locations in Florida: St. Pete Beach (4695 Gulf Blvd) and Tierra Verde (114 Pinellas Bayway S).

Check out the full list of amazing pastry spots on Yelp ’s website.

