landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five Buckeyes earn AP All-American honors

As December rolls on and college football fans wait for the start of bowl season and eventually the College Football Playoff, the announcements of All-American teams continue. On Monday, the Associated Press announced its three lists of All-Americans. Five Ohio State players received All-American recognition from the AP. Sophomore wide...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
