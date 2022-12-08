Read full article on original website
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date
As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
Five Buckeyes earn AP All-American honors
As December rolls on and college football fans wait for the start of bowl season and eventually the College Football Playoff, the announcements of All-American teams continue. On Monday, the Associated Press announced its three lists of All-Americans. Five Ohio State players received All-American recognition from the AP. Sophomore wide...
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. named first-team AP All-American, earns consensus honors
The 2022 season has been a breakout year for Marvin Harrison Jr. The Ohio State wide receiver has blossomed into one of the best players in the country and has already been honored as the 2022 Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year and a 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist. Harrison...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Boozer Brothers combine for 44 points to guide No. 10 Columbus over No. 7 Wheeler 73-70
Cameron and Cayden Boozer combined for over half their team's points in the win, despite Cameron dealing with foul trouble early in the contest after picking up a second foul in the first quarter. Wheeler led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 37-32 advantage into halftime after closing...
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
