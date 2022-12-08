Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner Swap May Be Sign Russia's Worried About Secrets Leaking
Security experts told Newsweek that the prisoner swap signals that the U.S. and Russia is returning to Cold War-era patterns.
Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
It's been nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad.
Biden strikes deal to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody
Griner will be exchanged for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.”
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Putin: ‘No other questions are being discussed’ after Brittney Griner prisoner swap
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout on Friday, saying the exchange was the “initiative of the United States,” adding that “no other questions are being discussed.”Dec. 9, 2022.
Texas border congressmen meeting with CBP heads as Title 42 draws to a close
A Democratic congressman from the South Texas border and a Republican congressman from West Texas border are meeting with top officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection this week to discuss strategies and resources for border areas as Title 42 comes to an end, Border Report has learned.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, authorities say
The arrest was made at the request of the US government, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of New York confirmed on Monday.
How did the American space program become so reliant on one single private company? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself since 2018 when I first began reporting on the local aerospace industry. And after a recent story in the New York Times that examined SpaceX’s growing influence on the aerospace industry, it’s a question worth further investigation.
