Related
Lawmakers rip Biden leaving Paul Whelan behind in Brittney Griner prisoner swap: 'It's shameful'
The White House is facing criticism for the Brittney Griner prisoner swap after releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and leaving U.S. Marine Paul Whelan behind.
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Paul Whelan’s sister reacts to Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody
While Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. citizen Paul Whelan remains in a Russian prison, having been accused of spying for the U.S. Paul Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, joins News NOW to share her reaction to Griner’s release and where negotiations for her brother’s release stand now. Dec. 9, 2022.
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration "made the right decision" in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are "devastated" that Paul Whelan remains behind."As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays," David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. "There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration...
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap
In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
Detroit News
Biden: Brittney Griner 'on the way home' from Russia, Paul Whelan 'not forgotten'
Washington — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight...
Detroit News
Why getting Whelan freed from Russia is proving harder than Griner
Washington — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan's Paul Whelan was left "devastated" that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn't Paul. "It's disappointing. We were aware that there was a 50-50...
