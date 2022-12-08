Read full article on original website
Veterans Christmas Dinner
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Each year Pryor's American Legion Post 182 hosts a Christmas Dinner for all Veterans in Mayes County. This year the dinner will be on December 18. The doors will open at noon, dinner will be served at 1 pm, and Santa should arrive around 2 pm. The...
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
Meet Kip 'n Kam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, Hey, Hey!! We're Kip 'n Kam!! And we're super excited!! You see, there was a dog here at the shelter, Buddie, who just got adopted & he'd been here over 500 days!!! We're thinkin' if that big ol' galoot can find the perfect home, we can, too!! Right now we've been at the shelter longer than any other animals, since August of last year. Pretty sad, huh?? Maybe you've been looking for a great companion but you just couldn't swing that $85 Adoption Fee? Well, our very own Santa Paws, Buster the Jack Russell (he used to be in jail here, too), has donated enough money to get 11 of us long-termers out of the slammer for FREE!! We're hopin' this is just the Lucky Break we need!! Please come to meet us QUICK!!
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
Richard Henry Crittenden
Richard Henry Crittenden, 81, of Pryor, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the son of Richard “Harry” Henry Crittenden, Sr. and Hettie Emmaline (Rogers) Crittenden. He married the love of his life, Clarene Clouse at the age of 21 in Granby, Missouri and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. He worked for many years as a Foreman for the Cement Plant and also as a Law Enforcement Officer for Mayes County Sheriff Department. He was a lifetime resident of Mayes County and was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter at Pryor Fire Department, Reserve Coordinator for Mayes County Sherriff Office, and a member of the Odd Fellows. In his spare time, he also enjoyed woodworking, especially making peace pipes, and listening to Bob Wills Radio Show at noon on the Grand Ol Opry. Richard was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves behind many memories for his family to remember.
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate
MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Shortly after going to work for the Tulsa Historical Society in 2001, Michelle Place recalls historian Richard Warner hefting a large cardboard box atop her desk. "This is the most important collection that the Tulsa Historical Society has," he told her. "Guard it with your life." Warner had co-authored the...
Grove Teen Gives Away Bikes At Christmas Parade After Receiving One As Kid
It was a moment Zane Rhoades says left him speechless for an entire day. “I was probably still pretty excited,” Zane said. A firefighter in the Grove Christmas Parade gave him his first bicycle thirteen years ago when Zane was just three years old. Zane’s father, Steve, says it...
Candidate Filings for Mayes County
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, chief of police, and mulitple city council seats will be voted on February 14, 2023. The February election will also include mulitple Mayes county school board elections. Seven individuals wil be running unopposed. Here's a look at the candidates. Pryor Creek...
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
Pryor's Ward 4 Council Seat Filing Status Contested
PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ On Friday, Ward 4 Council candidate Bruce Smith filed a complaint with the Mayes County Election Board questioning if the incumbent Lora Siever, is an actual resident of Ward 4. According to the Charter for the City of Pryor Creek, the qualifications of Elective Officers are:. The...
