Oklahoma State

pryorinfopub.com

Veterans Christmas Dinner

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ Each year Pryor's American Legion Post 182 hosts a Christmas Dinner for all Veterans in Mayes County. This year the dinner will be on December 18. The doors will open at noon, dinner will be served at 1 pm, and Santa should arrive around 2 pm. The...
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
MUSKOGEE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Kip 'n Kam: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, Hey, Hey!! We're Kip 'n Kam!! And we're super excited!! You see, there was a dog here at the shelter, Buddie, who just got adopted & he'd been here over 500 days!!! We're thinkin' if that big ol' galoot can find the perfect home, we can, too!! Right now we've been at the shelter longer than any other animals, since August of last year. Pretty sad, huh?? Maybe you've been looking for a great companion but you just couldn't swing that $85 Adoption Fee? Well, our very own Santa Paws, Buster the Jack Russell (he used to be in jail here, too), has donated enough money to get 11 of us long-termers out of the slammer for FREE!! We're hopin' this is just the Lucky Break we need!! Please come to meet us QUICK!!
PRYOR, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“Bearsun” returns to the Four States

MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pryorinfopub.com

Richard Henry Crittenden

Richard Henry Crittenden, 81, of Pryor, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the son of Richard “Harry” Henry Crittenden, Sr. and Hettie Emmaline (Rogers) Crittenden. He married the love of his life, Clarene Clouse at the age of 21 in Granby, Missouri and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. He worked for many years as a Foreman for the Cement Plant and also as a Law Enforcement Officer for Mayes County Sheriff Department. He was a lifetime resident of Mayes County and was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter at Pryor Fire Department, Reserve Coordinator for Mayes County Sherriff Office, and a member of the Odd Fellows. In his spare time, he also enjoyed woodworking, especially making peace pipes, and listening to Bob Wills Radio Show at noon on the Grand Ol Opry. Richard was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves behind many memories for his family to remember.
PRYOR, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption

Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate

MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Candidate Filings for Mayes County

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Pryor mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, chief of police, and mulitple city council seats will be voted on February 14, 2023. The February election will also include mulitple Mayes county school board elections. Seven individuals wil be running unopposed. Here's a look at the candidates. Pryor Creek...
PRYOR, OK
KTEN.com

Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor's Ward 4 Council Seat Filing Status Contested

PRYOR, Oklahoma ~ On Friday, Ward 4 Council candidate Bruce Smith filed a complaint with the Mayes County Election Board questioning if the incumbent Lora Siever, is an actual resident of Ward 4. According to the Charter for the City of Pryor Creek, the qualifications of Elective Officers are:. The...
PRYOR, OK

