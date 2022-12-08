PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hey, Hey, Hey!! We're Kip 'n Kam!! And we're super excited!! You see, there was a dog here at the shelter, Buddie, who just got adopted & he'd been here over 500 days!!! We're thinkin' if that big ol' galoot can find the perfect home, we can, too!! Right now we've been at the shelter longer than any other animals, since August of last year. Pretty sad, huh?? Maybe you've been looking for a great companion but you just couldn't swing that $85 Adoption Fee? Well, our very own Santa Paws, Buster the Jack Russell (he used to be in jail here, too), has donated enough money to get 11 of us long-termers out of the slammer for FREE!! We're hopin' this is just the Lucky Break we need!! Please come to meet us QUICK!!

PRYOR, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO