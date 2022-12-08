Read full article on original website
Three possible landing spots for Christian Vazquez
Fresh off his second World Series title, long-time Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is a free agent for the first time in his career. With Wilson Contreras inking a five-year, $87.M deal with the Cardinals, Vazquez is arguably the top free agent catcher left on the board, rivaled by Sean Murphy in the trade market. This position has left Vazquez with a lengthy list of suitors, including the Twins, Padres, D-Backs, Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Giants.
Catching Carousel: Cubs On Outside Looking In
After a three-way trade involving the Braves, A's, and Brewers, the Cubs are on the outside looking in on the catching market this offseason.
Report: Giants sign Sean Manaea to two-year deal
Lefty Sean Manaea and the Giants have agreed to a two-year, $25M deal with an opt-out after the 2023 season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal marks a return to the bay area for Manaea, who was traded from Kansas City to Oakland as a prospect at the 2015 trade deadline as part of the Ben Zobrist deal. Manaea debuted for the A’s the following year and was a steady presence in their rotation throughout his six seasons in Oakland, though he did miss most of the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Still, with both his career ERA (3.86) and FIP (3.96) under 4.00, Manaea was a fairly attractive arm to teams searching for rotation help after the lockout ended this spring, and so the A’s shipped him to San Diego along with relief prospect Aaron Holiday to acquire prospects Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez. Things didn’t go so well for Manaea in San Diego, however, as he struggled in 2022, posting an unsightly 4.96 ERA (75 ERA+) in 158 innings that his 4.53 ERA only slightly improves upon.
White Sox, Victor Reyes Agree To Minor League Deal
The White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Víctor Reyes, tweets Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press. Scott Merkin of MLB.com first reported the sides were discussing a potential non-roster deal with an invite to big league Spring Training earlier this week (Twitter link). Reyes...
Cole Hamels seeking comeback after long injury layoff
Cole Hamels is looking for one more shot at continuing his baseball career, and he told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) that he is hoping to catch on with a new team this offseason. “A spring training invite is no risk, all reward. If you start me out in February,...
Rockies, T.J. Zeuch Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rockies are in agreement with right-hander T.J. Zeuch on a minor league contract, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). He’ll get an invite to big league Spring Training. Zeuch is looking to rebound after a tough 2022 campaign. His big league work consisted of three starts for...
Giants considering SP Chris Bassitt in free agency
The Giants “appear to have interest in” free agent right-hander Chris Bassitt, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Checking in on Bassitt would track with the Giants’ general interest in starting pitching this winter, as they have also been linked to Carlos Rodon, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and Shintaro Fujinami this winter, and plus Andrew Heaney before Heaney signed with the Rangers.
Tigers still eyeing several veterans options in free agency
The Tigers have a lot of upgrades to make following a 96-loss season, and the club is exploring several veteran options on the free agent market. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports that such players as Seth Lugo, Adam Frazier, Brian Anderson, and Edwin Rios have all drawn interest from the Tigers, and Wil Myers is also on the radar, but “the Tigers aren’t viewed as a frontrunner for Myers.”
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom discusses Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, extensions
Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres on the final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to a huge 11-year, $280M deal. Despite speculation that the Red Sox had made a late bid to re-sign the shortstop, “that was definitely not what our impression was throughout the day and even the day before,” Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
Diamondbacks reportedly showing interest in Shintaro Fujinami
The Diamondbacks have shown interest in Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami, according to a report from Nikkan Sports (Japanese-language link). The report also lists the Giants and Red Sox as other teams in the mix but suggests Arizona is emerging as one of the favorites to work out a deal with the right-hander.
Cubs have interest in 1B/OF Trey Mancini
The Cubs have interest in free agent first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Mancini is a free agent for the first time after a number of years with the Orioles and a brief stint with the Astros in 2022. A $10M mutual option wasn’t picked up at the end of the season, and Mancini took a $250K buyout instead to hit the open market.
Reds looking to trade shortstop prospects for outfield prospects
Reds general manager Nick Krall has said that his team has at least looked into some trades that would involve the Reds and another club swapping young, controllable players. Providing further detail to Krall’s comments, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal hears from a rival executive that Cincinnati is looking to acquire a young outfielder in exchange for a younger shortstop prospect, and that the Reds “are aggressively pursuing” such deals.
Former Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier agrees to deal with AL East rival
The Blue Jays have an agreement in place with center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. The deal is pending a physical. It’ll be just the second team Kiermaier has played for, having spent 10 big league seasons with the AL East rival Rays. He became a free agent for the first time after the Rays declined his $13M team option for 2023.
