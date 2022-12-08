Read full article on original website
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
White House says bringing Marine veteran Paul Whelan home is 'as high a priority as the president has'
The White House said the Biden is administration is “bound and determined” to bring Marine veteran Paul Whelan home to the United States, and is “as high a priority as the president has.”
