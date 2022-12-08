ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits

Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving ashore from the Pacific Sunday night and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the Plains by late Monday into Tuesday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Talk 1490

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hazelwood School District pays for testing for radioactive contaminants at additional sites in the district

FLORISSANT, Mo. — More testing is being done within the Hazelwood School District looking for radioactive contaminants. This is after conflicting reports about the presence of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary in Florissant. Under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)...
HAZELWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy