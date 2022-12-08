Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
stlpublicradio.org
VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits
Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
St. Louis could use pandemic relief funds to kickstart guaranteed basic income pilot program
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — More than 400 parents living in poverty could soon see direct cash payments from the city of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new proposal under debate at the Board of Aldermen. The program is slated to last for...
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
KSDK
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving ashore from the Pacific Sunday night and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the Plains by late Monday into Tuesday...
gladstonedispatch.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
kjluradio.com
No sanction for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t be sanctioned over allegations that she concealed evidence in the case of Lamar Johnson. On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a St. Louis judge to sanction Gardner, saying she concealed evidence of forensic testing done on a jacket seized from Johnson’s trunk after his arrest. The test revealed the jacket had gunshot residue on it.
Critical Funding For St. Louis Streets Delayed By Communication Issues
The mayor's office and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus blame each other for a two-year lag in essential streets and forestry funding
News Talk 1490
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
Hazelwood School District pays for testing for radioactive contaminants at additional sites in the district
FLORISSANT, Mo. — More testing is being done within the Hazelwood School District looking for radioactive contaminants. This is after conflicting reports about the presence of radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary in Florissant. Under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)...
Healthcare workers seeing more flu cases than recent years
More people are making appointments with their doctor's offices and urgent care locations in the St. Louis area because of the flu and other viruses that are spreading quickly this time of year.
Prosecutor seeking to free Mo. inmate accused of hiding evidence
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Missouri's attorney general asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of...
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
