The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. On 12/04/2022, surveillance video shows two suspects conceal merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store. The first suspect, a black female with a short black ponytail, is seen wearing a black long sleeve top. The second suspect, a black female with a short hairstyle, is seen wearing a blue shirt and a black New Balance jacket. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO