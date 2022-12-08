Read full article on original website
Labor Dispute continues for union workers at WestRock paper mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) – Back in October, WestRock union leaders said the paper company began to lock out employees, creating the first labor stoppage in nearly 50 years. The same issues workers faced then are just as prevalent today. Workers gathered Saturday outside of the WestRock Mahrt Mill on Alabama Highway 165. They are continuing […]
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Gets Seven New Fire Trucks
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department has unveiled seven new fire trucks, which represent a $5 million purchase. The department showed off the new vehicles in front of its headquarters on Madison Avenue on Thursday. The purchase is part of Mayor Steven Reed’s Montgomery Forward Initiative. It’s the largest expenditure in the...
wdhn.com
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check
Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
WSFA
Faulkner medical program aims to reduce health care worker shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 30 students will become physicians’ assistants at a medical facility from Faulkner University. Faulkner started its first physician’s assistant program this fall, hopeful to address the ongoing issues in the health care industry. “Many of them are chronic,” said State Health Officer...
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
elmoreautauganews.com
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY THEFT SUSPECTS
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Drive. On 12/04/2022, surveillance video shows two suspects conceal merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store. The first suspect, a black female with a short black ponytail, is seen wearing a black long sleeve top. The second suspect, a black female with a short hairstyle, is seen wearing a blue shirt and a black New Balance jacket. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
WSFA
Montgomery church packs 25,000 meals to fight world hunger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Assembly lines of over 100 volunteers were stuffing bags with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and more to help fight world hunger Wednesday night. “We’re just thrilled that we are able to help those who are hungry,” said Claire Smith, director of missions at First United Methodist Church.
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $508,990
Positioned less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The Jackson is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. The exterior features architectural details such as metal roof accents, cedar accents, and exposed rafter tails. The living room features a fireplace with brick surround. The kitchen has a large island, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. The open concept floor plan is completed with a large living room, dining room, and library nook. The master retreat includes two large walk in closets, tile shower, freestanding tub and dual vanities. Four additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open loft area can be found on the upper level. This floor plan features covered porches on the front and rear of the home. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!
77-year-old Alabama cancer patient reportedly one of dozens arrested for unpaid trash bills
At least two dozen people have been arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, several of them people of color, disabled people or those facing financial difficulties, a Birmingham TV station has reported. CBS 42 is reporting that one of them, Dee Kent, a 77-year-old cancer patient, was...
