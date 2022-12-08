Goodbye All-Star, hello Kickoff: Riot introduces LoL Esports’ newest international event set to debut next year

Heretics’ new jungler Jankos made comments on stream over the weekend as to how the early period with his teammates has been unfolding. The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks, according to Jankos. The winter season of the new League of Legends EMEA Championship begins on a yet-unannounced date in January. That will be the first test for the lineup as part of Riot Games’ new competitive format for the region.

