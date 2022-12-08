Goodbye All-Star, hello Kickoff: Riot introduces LoL Esports’ newest international event set to debut next year

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
VALORANT dev confirms next map will feature ‘new mechanic’
VALORANT will introduce a fresh new mechanic soon, according to one of the game developers. Joe Lansford, a VALORANT dev, teased a “new mechanic” will be joining the game with the next map. In an interview with Red Bull over the weekend, he explained the mechanic won’t be anything out of the ordinary and will be in some ways akin to another map in the pool.
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines. Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD...
dotesports.com
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
dotesports.com
New region, who this? Evil Geniuses reverse sweep TSM to win Dota BTS Pro Series 13
It’s almost the 2023 DPC season, and the North American Dota 2 scene is going through turnover it has never seen before. With organizations and legends leaving the scene, the newest names in the Americas region got to test their mettle in the BTS Pro Series Season 13. Almost...
dotesports.com
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
dotesports.com
Jankos pulls back curtain on new teammates and transition to Heretics
Heretics’ new jungler Jankos made comments on stream over the weekend as to how the early period with his teammates has been unfolding. The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks, according to Jankos. The winter season of the new League of Legends EMEA Championship begins on a yet-unannounced date in January. That will be the first test for the lineup as part of Riot Games’ new competitive format for the region.
dotesports.com
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes
Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
dotesports.com
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
dotesports.com
The Guard to round out 2023 VALORANT Challengers roster with NRG pick-up
The Guard has its sights set on Ian “tex” Botsch to complete its VALORANT Challengers roster, multiple sources have told Dot Esports today. Tex spent the past year with NRG, during which time the VALORANT lineup experienced mixed success. During the first stage of the North American VCT, NRG managed to qualify for the group stage. They ended the group stage with a 1-4 record, however, cutting short their Stage One run.
dotesports.com
Riot to build a new Berlin home for EMEA VALORANT for 2023 VCT season
The next era of VALORANT esports for teams and players from Europe, Turkey, and CIS officially has a new home for the 2023 season. When the VCT EMEA league officially kicks off in March 2023, following the conclusion of the São Paulo Kickoff event featuring all 30 global partnered teams, the 10 teams competing in EMEA will do battle at a new studio at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg.
dexerto.com
LoL Season Kickoff replaces All-Stars event
With the League of Legends All-Stars international event being discontinued after 2020, Riot have announced the Season Kickoff as its replacement. All-Stars was an event that brought people’s favorite League of Legends pros to one place to duke it out in some fun showmatches. A player vote got people...
dotesports.com
VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers
VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
dotesports.com
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest signs veteran top laner for LCS 2023
FlyQuest has added yet another player to its League of Legends division. The team signed Impact on Dec. 11. The South Korean will join his sixth LCS team since transferring to North America in January 2015. This is FlyQuest’s fourth new player this offseason. The team signed Bill “Eyla” Nguyen...
dotesports.com
Early balance changes go live following the launch of Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King
We are less than a week into the lifespan of Hearthstone’s new March of the Lich King expansion, and already the expansion is making waves through Standard. Blizzard has already deployed an early balance patch that takes aim at two key cards in Standard. Sire Denathrius from Murder at Castle Nathria and Shockspitter, which debuted with March of the Lich King, have both received nerfs.
dotesports.com
Doinb explains why he’s stepping down and taking a break from professional League
We won’t see the former world champion on Summoners Rift at the start of the 2023 LPL season. On Nov. 12, LNG Esports parted ways with mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang, who is now a free agent. While some were expecting Doinb to join another organization before the end of the transfer window, the mid laner said on his stream that he will instead be taking a temporary break from professional play.
dotesports.com
Get more wins: Emongg’s best Overwatch 2 tip all Ramattra mains need to know
Ramattra has turned the Overwatch 2 meta upside down since being added to the roster in Season 2. Not because he’s necessarily good, but because people keep picking him and countering him. But while people are still trying to figure out how to play him, Jeff “Emongg” Anderson has...
dotesports.com
Excel’s 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent
Excel confirmed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends season today, and it’s a mixture of experienced players and up-and-comers. The team now consists of Odoamne, Xerxe, Vetheo, Targamas, and Patrik. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League scene. The former has been competing professionally since 2013,...
dotesports.com
One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion
After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
dotesports.com
How to get the cowboy-themed armor in Destiny 2
Destiny 2 offers a variety of armor sets for players to use, ranging from casual wear to deathly knight, going past Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed-inspired cosmetic on the way. With the release of Season of the Seraph, players also got a new option for fashion in the solar system: a cowboy-themed set.
Comments / 0