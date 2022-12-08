The Call of Duty League has now wrapped up its final weekend of qualifier matches for the stage one Major and the results could not be further from what everyone expected. This is the first qualifier in the history of the CDL to have a massive meta-shift in the middle of it as the M4 was booted out and replaced by the TAQ. The change proved to be the turning point for some teams and the downfall of others, leaving multiple squads in the middle of the pack at 2-2.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO