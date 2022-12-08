Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
New region, who this? Evil Geniuses reverse sweep TSM to win Dota BTS Pro Series 13
It’s almost the 2023 DPC season, and the North American Dota 2 scene is going through turnover it has never seen before. With organizations and legends leaving the scene, the newest names in the Americas region got to test their mettle in the BTS Pro Series Season 13. Almost...
FlyQuest signs veteran top laner for LCS 2023
FlyQuest has added yet another player to its League of Legends division. The team signed Impact on Dec. 11. The South Korean will join his sixth LCS team since transferring to North America in January 2015. This is FlyQuest’s fourth new player this offseason. The team signed Bill “Eyla” Nguyen...
VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers
VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
Excel’s 2023 League roster pairs LEC veterans with promising young talent
Excel confirmed its roster for the 2023 League of Legends season today, and it’s a mixture of experienced players and up-and-comers. The team now consists of Odoamne, Xerxe, Vetheo, Targamas, and Patrik. Odoamne and Xerxe are veterans of the League scene. The former has been competing professionally since 2013,...
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers
TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT...
One stunning LEC transfer almost official as Rogue loses a Summer 2022 champion
After two years with Rogue, Odoamne has decided to embark on a new journey in his League of Legends career. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He’s the only player to leave the Rogue/KOI roster in preparations for the next year, following the successful 2022 campaign where the team became the 2022 LEC Summer champions and the only Western roster to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
Los Angeles Thieves ride massive performances from Drazah, Envoy past OpTic in CDL bounce-back
The Los Angeles Thieves got back into the win column on Sunday evening, taking down OpTic Texas in a 3-1 victory in their final online qualifier for the Call of Duty League Major I. After dropping their last two matches to the Atlanta FaZe and Florida Mutineers, the defending CDL...
Vegas Legion break long-lasting winless streak as Subliners recover from disappointing opener in CDL week 2 qualifier
The Call of Duty League has now wrapped up its final weekend of qualifier matches for the stage one Major and the results could not be further from what everyone expected. This is the first qualifier in the history of the CDL to have a massive meta-shift in the middle of it as the M4 was booted out and replaced by the TAQ. The change proved to be the turning point for some teams and the downfall of others, leaving multiple squads in the middle of the pack at 2-2.
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes
Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner
As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.
Scump puts OpTic Texas in his backpack in massive CDL performance over Royal Ravens
The Call of Duty League’s MW2 season got off to a strange start for OpTic Texas when a controversial ruling on a game replay against Minnesota RØKKR resulted in OpTic forfeiting the match. After righting the ship against Florida, Scump seemed determined to keep that momentum going in OpTic’s direction against Royal Ravens, refusing to lose in a 3-2 victory.
‘Literally just chilling’: OG is running back the classics with ‘Old G’ roster featuring Ceb and n0tail
The glory days will never truly fade—or that is at least what OG wants its fans to think as it officially confirmed a secondary Dota 2 roster that will feature three members of its previous International-winning lineups. But it won’t be operating in the way many initially expected.
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
DRX’s world champion head coach is coming to the LCS in 2023
Don’t look now, but FlyQuest’s 2023 LCS roster has just gotten even scarier. According to League reporter Brieuc Seeger, Kim “Ssong” Sang-soo, the head coach of reigning world champions DRX, will sign with FlyQuest in the LCS for the 2023 season. According to the esport’s global contract database, Ssong’s agreement with DRX, like those of the rest of the team’s roster and staff, expired in late November of this year.
Cloud9 White roster to become free agents as a VALORANT dynasty comes to an end
After their fourth-place finish at the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, all members of Cloud9 White are set to become free agents, multiple sources told Dot Esports on Dec. 9. The core of Cloud9 White has been together since September 2020 when they were known as MAJKL. The team got...
Fortnite will add custom skins eventually, says Epic CEO, but it may just be in one game mode
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now and a lot of people attribute this to the players’ base love of cosmetics. With over 1400 skins in the game so far, players can take on the appearance of nearly any kind of being they want. However, a new tweet from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney may throw a wrench in the entire cosmetic market in Fortnite.
