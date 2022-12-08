Read full article on original website
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
unionspringsherald.com
9A Nutrition celebrates grand opening
9A Nutrition celebrated its grand opening on December 2, 2022. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at noon and was cut by owner Garrett Guillot. Community members were eager to get one of their tasty drinks from the new establishment and see just what was on the menu. 9A Nutrition sells...
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets now on sale
The 33rd-annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching, and tickets are now on sale. This year's event will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym). Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night....
etxview.com
Santa Claus making stops around Tallapoosa County
Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is making several stops in the Alexander City and Dadeville area. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Meadow Farms on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a Christmas card photo with Santa, Christmas-themed crafts and be invited to sing carols. They also will have hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, cake and s’mores by the fire. Admission is $10.
WSFA
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
HBCU Excellence: Six Bands Chosen For The Live ‘Honda Battle Of The Bands’ Showcase, Rickey Smiley & Loni Love Join Celebration
Attention historically Black college grads and supporters, there’s some excellence on the way and it’s going down in Alabama. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier marching band showcase, will be held for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University. The annual celebration returns LIVE and via Livestream on February 18, 2023, for its 18th iteration.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
