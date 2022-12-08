Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is making several stops in the Alexander City and Dadeville area. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Meadow Farms on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a Christmas card photo with Santa, Christmas-themed crafts and be invited to sing carols. They also will have hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, cake and s’mores by the fire. Admission is $10.

