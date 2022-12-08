Read full article on original website
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour
Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Cody Johnson Announces a Massive 2023 Tour
It has been a huge year for Cody Johnson. After dropping Human: The Double Album in 2021, his star rose... The post Cody Johnson Announces a Massive 2023 Tour appeared first on Outsider.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Fluor Joint Venture Opens Medford Branch of Boston Green Line Rail Extension Project
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team Green Line Extension Constructors—comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., Herzog Contracting Group and The Middlesex Corp.—has opened the Medford Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The branch line opening was celebrated on site today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005813/en/ Fluor, together with its project team and others, celebrated the opening of the Medford/Tufts Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project today. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (center) is joined by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and other elected city and state officials (photo courtesy of MBTA)
Local cannabis company participating in event at Super Bowl weekend
It's a major opportunity for a local company that is turning heads in the emerging cannabis industry.
The FADER
Andy Shauf shares new song “Catch Your Eye”
Next year Andy Shauf will continue to build his brand of narrative heavy, delicately wistful folk pop with the release of new album Norm on February 10. We have already heard lead single "Wasted On You" with Shauf following that up today with new song "Catch Your Eye." The song comes with an animated video that depicts a missed connection in a grocery store. Check it out below.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Anthrax pull Bloodstock 2023 appearance due to “logistical issues beyond our control”
Anthrax will no longer be performing at next summer's Bloodstock festival, but organisers have already announced their replacement
New York Post
Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.
We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
