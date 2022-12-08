ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour

Death Grips have waken from their post-COVID slumber, announcing their first tour after nearly four years off the road. The hyper aggressive and experimental rap-rock hybrid act were added to a number of festival bills for 2023, including Sick New World, Primavera Sound and Outbreak Festival, but it turns out those performances won’t be one-offs.
UTAH STATE
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Fluor Joint Venture Opens Medford Branch of Boston Green Line Rail Extension Project

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team Green Line Extension Constructors—comprised of Fluor, Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc., Herzog Contracting Group and The Middlesex Corp.—has opened the Medford Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The branch line opening was celebrated on site today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005813/en/ Fluor, together with its project team and others, celebrated the opening of the Medford/Tufts Branch of the Green Line Extension light rail project today. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (center) is joined by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and other elected city and state officials (photo courtesy of MBTA)
MEDFORD, MA
The FADER

Andy Shauf shares new song “Catch Your Eye”

Next year Andy Shauf will continue to build his brand of narrative heavy, delicately wistful folk pop with the release of new album Norm on February 10. We have already heard lead single "Wasted On You" with Shauf following that up today with new song "Catch Your Eye." The song comes with an animated video that depicts a missed connection in a grocery store. Check it out below.
New York Post

Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.

We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy